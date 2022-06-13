ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Someone just bought this Leica for €14.4 million (about $15m/£12.4m/AU$21.7m)

By Rod Lawton
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39R6cq_0g9S60uh00
(Image credit: Leica)

That’s a lot of money, but this also a rather special Leica. It’s one of only 23 prototype 0-series cameras made by the father of 35mm photography, Ernst Leitz.

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Rod is the Group Reviews editor for Digital Camera World and across Future's entire photography portfolio, with decades of experience with cameras of all kinds. Previously he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leica Cameras#Auction#Leica M11#Leica M10 Monochrom#Group Reviews#Future#N Photo#Camera Channel#Techradar
CNET

Best Cheap Home Security Cameras for 2022

Home security is nowhere near as expensive as it used to be. Sure, some security cameras still cost over $100, but there are also plenty of cheap home security cameras on the market from trusted companies like Wyze and Amazon Blink that will help keep your home well protected. These...
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a few months. Originally released in February,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
laptopmag.com

Apple's 2022 iPad Air returns to lowest price ever for Amazon's Memorial Day sale

Apple's 2022 iPad Air 5 returns to its lowest price ever during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. So if you want to treat yourself to a shiny new iPad, here's your chance to save. Right now, you can get the latest iPad Air with 256GB of storage for $679 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $70 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. This not only marks the iPad Air 5's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best iPad deals of the season.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

How to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV

Casting content from the tiny screen of your smartphone device to a big, beautiful TV is a much better experience for viewing photos, watching videos, or mirroring whatever is on the screen of your handheld device. With Apple's AirPlay system, casting audio and video from your iOS device couldn't be more streamlined — especially for Apple ecosystem devotees. But did you know that you can also use AirPlay 2 with an assortment of compatible smart TVs?
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, the Sony X90J BRAVIA XR Smart TV, and more

We start today’s best deals with Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, which is currently receiving a $200 discount on its 1TB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support. This means that you can take one home for just $1,300. In addition, the 11-inch iPad Pro comes with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, the amazing TrueDepth camera system featuring an Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage, Face ID for biometric authentication, and other great features.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy