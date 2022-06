While the San Jose Sharks have been in the midst of a slump, many of their players have been experiencing similar levels of struggle. As the team’s core ages, many players have passed their peak. Getting consistent production has been one of the most significant issues with the Sharks since their run to the Western Conference Final in 2019. However, one player has managed to find his game despite the team’s struggles, that being Timo Meier.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO