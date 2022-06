BETHLEHEM, Pa. - State Sen. Doug Mastriano plans to introduce a bill that would arm teachers, and it isn't sitting well with many. "It's completely ridiculous, I mean completely ridiculous to the point of being laughable. The notion that guns in schools would protect us from gun incidents in schools is just foolish," said Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy.

