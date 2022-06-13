ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Houston

By Caleb Wethington
cw39.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (KDAF) — The streak may have ended but another weekend Texas Lottery win was had from the Cash Five game. There were five straight top prize-winning tickets coming into June 10...

cw39.com

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

$1 million winning Texas Lottery Powerball ticket sold in West Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it may not be a $258 million payday, but one would probably admit it’s the luckiest payday of their lives once they claim it! Yes, we’re talking about another huge seven-figure Texas Lottery win, this time out of West Texas. The lottery reports...
WEST, TX
cw39.com

Houston picked as host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup

DALLAS (KDAF) — FIFA announced the host cities for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, June 16. In the Thursday afternoon host city announcement, it was revealed that two Texas cities, Dallas and Houston have been picked as the host cities for the World Cup in 2026. The two...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#Dallas
cw39.com

Garth Brooks coming to Houston this summer

HOUSTON (CW39) Country singing superstar Garth Brooks returns to Houston this summer. The number one selling solo artist is scheduled to perform at NRG Stadium August 6 at 7 p.m.. The last time he was here, he performed for 147,000 fans in Houston. That was seven years ago. He has...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Dads can get free gas in North Texas this weekend, here’s where and when

DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re all hurting from these record-high gas prices and for this Father’s Day, why not give your father some relief at the pump. North Texas Honda Dealers wants to give back to the dads in North Texas with free gas. Dealers will be popping up at local gas stations in Fort Worth and Frisco to give out free gas to fathers, no matter what car they drive.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Dairy Queen recruits Texas country artist Josh Abbott to make jingle for Texas DQ locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you hear a familiar voice the next time you’re in a Texas Dairy Queen location, you’re ears aren’t deceiving you. Josh Abbott has partnered with Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas to bring his unique sound to the iconic jingle “That’s What I Like About Texas” for the restaurant’s “No Place but Texas, Nobody But DQ” campaign.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Monthly

Burning Questions With Pinkerton’s Barbecue

This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members. Grant Pinkerton was introduced to competition barbecue at a young age, and the rest was history. He opened up Pinkerton’s Barbecue back in 2016—at only 27—and quickly made a name for himself in the highly competitive Houston barbecue scene. After only a year in business—when he also landed a spot on Texas Monthly’s 2017 Top 50 list—Pinkerton made history as the first pitmaster to be recognized by Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Pinkerton made the Top 50 again in 2021, but this time with his San Antonio location. If the past is any indication, there is much more in store for this Texas pitmaster.
TEXAS STATE
KIAH

Houston Happens – New Houston-based Black-owned premium vodka brand hosts Juneteenth benefit concert, Father’s Day with Nard Got Sole, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Morning! So much to celebrate on Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe. Bobby Berk, best known as the design guru on Netflix’s Queer Eye has teamed with Shutterfly to share his ideas to help personalize and style your outdoor space and get it ready for the summer months ahead. He joins us. […]
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Will feel like 103° today in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re on day 21 in a row with temperatures above the 90° mark in Houston. If you’re working hard to pay that AC bill, expect to crank that thing up as temperatures continue to climb again today. CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your forecast for today.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot near store in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting at a convenience store in southeast Houston has left one man dead. Police were called to the store at the 12000 block of Nyack Drive near the Gulf Freeway just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Elegant fine-dining Houston destination lands on prestigious Best New Restaurants in America list

A Houston restaurant has earned a major nod from international magazine Robb Report: March, the acclaimed Mediterranean-inspired tasting menu restaurant led by Goodnight Hospitality partners chef Felipe Riccio and master sommelier June Rodil, has nabbed a spot on the publication's annual 10 Best New Restaurants in America, coming in at a laudable No. 2 on the list, along with buzzy Dallas restaurant Meridian and eight other top eateries from around the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Top 5 Houston Nightlife spots

You can’t deny that Houston has some of the best nightlife and entertainment experiences. If you are looking for places to meet other young professionals, visiting the city, networking, or just vibing to great music and snack on some tasty meals, here are the Defender’s top 5 Houston nightlife spots.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Volunteers need for Houston’s July 4th festivities

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re looking for an opportunity to volunteer for this year’s July 4th festivities, this is your chance. After two years of a reimagined celebration, the Houston Mayor’s Office of Special Events is announcing the return of Houston‘s Official Fourth of July Celebration, Shell Freedom Over Texas.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy