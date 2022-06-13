ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Country

Perfect Gift For 'Die-Hard' Fan: Cowboys Coffin

By Richie Whitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWLPc_0g9S2hjP00

A Denver-based company will deliver a custom Cowboys casket for your loved one's funeral.

In Texas, football can often be life or death.

Now, a creative company is allowing fans of the Dallas Cowboys to celebrate into life after death. Well, sort of.

As the Cowboys continue offseason activities with a focus on issues such as whether to pay Dalton Schultz , heeding " warnings " from the Philadelphia Eagles and how we're all going to act once Dak Prescott passes icon Roger Staubach in career passing yards early in the 2022 season, their fans have an option to prove their eternal loyalty to America's Team.

Denver-based Sky Caskets - founded in 1996 and boasting itself as the country's oldest online casket distributor - sells custom coffins decorated in various themes, including the Cowboys star logo. To be fair, the company will also decorate and deliver caskets featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Alabama Crimson Tide or any other sports franchise. But because the Cowboys both garner the largest TV ratings and haven't sniffed a Super Bowl since 1996, the options for their "die-hard" fans seem to raise the most eyebrows.

The mix of novelty and mortality might be comical in some parts of America, but the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex - and Texas in general - would consider it a honorable send-off to be buried in the comfort and colors of the team with a rich and lively legacy including six Super Bowls.

The Cowboys family has already endured a sad 2022 with the deaths of Ring-of-Honor offensive lineman Rayfield Wright, Hall of Famer Dan Reeves , offensive lineman Ralph Neely, former running backs coach Gary Brown , long-time scouting director Larry Lacewell, owner Jerry Jones' forever assistant, Marilyn Love, and, just in the last two weeks, former Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber and original star running back Don Perkins .

Comments / 28

SCastillo
3d ago

it's the perfect size for all that preseason overhyping and all the false superbowl hopes for cowboys fans.

Reply
6
Texas Pride
3d ago

Jerry will get a percentage of the casket ⚰️ sales since the cowboys is a trademark.

Reply
4
Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Super Bowl#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Philadelphia Eagles#Sky Caskets#The Pittsburgh Steelers
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy