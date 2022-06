Ministers have been told they must raise the amount of money spent on children’s school meals amid claims of pupils returning home hungry due to shrinking portion sizes. The Independent has heard from parents and headteachers who say children are getting fed less as food costs soar. One primary school headteacher told how his pupils were given just ‘four or five chips on their plate’ while a parent at another school said food was running out in the canteen.Caterers and schools have already been forced to replace some items with cheaper alternatives as they deal with rising costs and...

