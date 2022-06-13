Dangerously hot temperatures in Greensboro this week

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northwestern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 321 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Hall, or near Walnut Cove, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Colfax, Belews Creek and Belews Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
