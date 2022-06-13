ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Dangerously hot temperatures in Greensboro this week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — Hottest temperatures lead the forecast this week. Monday is kicking off the week with temperatures soaring well into the 90s. Humidity also isn't giving much relief. It is muggy outside. The heat and humidity are forcing it to feel like 100°. A heat advisory has been issued by...

cbs17

Most power restored in central NC after severe thunderstorms hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina until 9 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties. The final severe thunderstorm warning was issued for south-central Moore and western Hoke counties and was allowed to expire at 7:15...
RALEIGH, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

WEATHER ALERT – Strong Thunderstorms Heading Towards Randolph County

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Forsyth, Davidson,Randolph and Guilford Counties through 430 PM EDT…. At 333 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Greensboro to 6 miles north of Lexington. Movement was east at 20 mph. These storms will pop-up and then collapse quickly.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Cooling stations open across the Piedmont

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s important to limit your time outside when the temperatures are this hot. The Salvation Army is making sure people have a space to relax and hydrate. They’re opening cooling centers in High Point and Greensboro where you can beat the heat. The centers are open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Silver Alert for Winston-Salem woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers have issued a Silver Alert for 51-year-old Wendy Carrie Taylor. She was last seen in the area of Robinhood Rd. in Winston-Salem. Police are especially concerned, because Taylor suffers from a cognitive disorder. She is 5'6" and weighs 130 pounds with blue eyes. if you have seen Taylor contact Winston-Salem officers (336)-773-7700.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro prepares for Juneteenth celebrations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people are finding special ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year. June 19, 1865, marks the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free. To celebrate this federal holiday, there are many events happening in and around the Piedmont Triad. Glenn Perkins, the curator of community history at the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northwestern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 321 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine Hall, or near Walnut Cove, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Colfax, Belews Creek and Belews Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Goodbye WFMY News 2 and the Triad!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday will be my last day at WFMY News 2. A lot has happened in the last three years here. I got married, bought my first home, lived in a pandemic and had a baby. You've been through each amazing and sometimes challenging milestone with me.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Large black bear' reported in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Another bear sighting was reported in the Triad on Tuesday. This time, in Burlington. Burlington police said a "large black bear" was seen in the area of Saddle Club Road and Pineway Drive. "NC Wildlife has been contacted and they advised to stay away from the...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

High Point, Forsyth County, Elkin get NC development grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The city of High Point, the town of Elkin and Forsyth County are among the 16 beneficiaries announced Thursday of the latest round of grants from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. The grants, totaling $3,938,829 will include the creation of 472 jobs and will attract some $67 million in private […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Protest organized around Winston-Salem Drag Queen Storytime

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — ADrag Queen Storytime is one of many events planned in Winston-Salem for Pride Month. But it's getting a lot more attention because of a protest planned around it. Drag Queen Anna Yacht is set to read books to kids at Bookmarks on Saturday, June 18. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Black bear spotted in Burlington, near Elon University

According to an E-alert sent out June 14 at 10:45 a.m., a black bear was spotted in the area of Saddle Club Road and Pineway Drive in Burlington, about three minutes from Elon University. The Burlington Police Department sent out a tweet alerting community members. According to the tweet, “NC...
BURLINGTON, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Oink And Ale To Be Held Saturday In Eden, North Carolina In Rockingham County

Yes! Oink and Ole will be held this coming Saturday in Eden, North Carolina on Monroe Street. At the event will be music, BBQ, and brew! And more importantly will be fun and a time to see your friends and make new ones. This is a highly anticipated event in which many will come out to go to. It will be held from 6 PM to 9PM. Admission is $5 and includes a glass and helps pay for On The Border, the ultimate Eagles Tribute Band.
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Buckley Report: Andy Griffith’s Manteo

MANTEO, N.C. (WGHP) — If there is anything more North Carolina than Lexington BBQ, it would be Andy Griffith. “Just mentioning Andy was a calling card anywhere in the world,” says John Railey about his new book chronicling how Manteo on Roanoke Island wasn’t just the place that launched his career, but it was his […]
MANTEO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fire destroys historic African-American church in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — A fire destroyed a historic church in Salisbury that was once one of the area’s oldest African-American churches. The fire started just before midnight on Wednesday night at the Second Creek Methodist Church on Gheen Road. Crews said when they got there, nearly three quarters of the building was already on fire.
SALISBURY, NC

