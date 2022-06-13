ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erling Haaland Reveals First Conversation With Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

By Elliot Thompson
 3 days ago

Erling Haaland has finally been unveiled by Manchester City getting fans extremely excited for the new season so they can see the Norwegian giant get going in a light blue shirt.

The former Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, and Molde striker will be joining up with his City teammates for pre-season next month.

In his unveiling, he gave everyone a little insider into why he joined Manchester City and his first conversation with the boss Pep Guardiola.

He said: "Yes of course; if not, I would not have come here. I like the style, I like attacking football, I like the positive vibe we have when City play football, this is what I like a lot. I think it is a really good fit."

On Guardiola, he said: "I think I can develop a lot under Pep and at this club. I think I can get better on a lot of things, and hopefully, I can score a lot of goals."

"I think it's a mix between a lot of things. I think first of all, it's my joy to play football, to try to enjoy every single moment.

"When I enjoy, I win football games and I score goals. So, I always want to have fun and I think it's a good mix between a lot of things" Haaland further added on why he wanted to join The Citizens.

