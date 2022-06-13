Erling Haaland Reveals First Conversation With Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland has finally been unveiled by Manchester City getting fans extremely excited for the new season so they can see the Norwegian giant get going in a light blue shirt.

The former Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, and Molde striker will be joining up with his City teammates for pre-season next month.

Haaland for Borussia Dortmund IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

In his unveiling, he gave everyone a little insider into why he joined Manchester City and his first conversation with the boss Pep Guardiola.

He said: "Yes of course; if not, I would not have come here. I like the style, I like attacking football, I like the positive vibe we have when City play football, this is what I like a lot. I think it is a really good fit."

On Guardiola, he said: "I think I can develop a lot under Pep and at this club. I think I can get better on a lot of things, and hopefully, I can score a lot of goals."

"I think it's a mix between a lot of things. I think first of all, it's my joy to play football, to try to enjoy every single moment.

"When I enjoy, I win football games and I score goals. So, I always want to have fun and I think it's a good mix between a lot of things" Haaland further added on why he wanted to join The Citizens.

