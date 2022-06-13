ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos Trying Out New RB at Mandatory Minicamp

By Zack Kelberman
 3 days ago

A homestate stud.

In conjunction with Monday's start of a three-day mandatory minicamp, the Denver Broncos are working out five free agents at the UC Health Training Center.

Per team reporter Aric DiLalla , the Broncos brought in running back Max Borghi, kicker Elliott Fry, cornerback Mykael Wright, tight end Garrett Walston, and long snapper Daniel Cantrell for tryouts this week.

With respect to the rest, Borghi is the most notable name here. The Arvada native who attended Pomona High School was a standout collegiate back at Washington State, where he accumulated 3,292 yards from scrimmage and 41 total touchdowns from 2018-2021. Standing 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, and bearing dual-threat playmaking ability, he once upon a time drew comparisons to another Colorado-born stud, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey.

"They're getting a player who can do it all," Borghi pitched to the NFL following his March Pro Day . "A great teammate, a great leader. And as a player someone who is hungry and will never go down, I'll keep fighting. I'm versatile: I can catch the ball, run the ball, I can do it all. I'll play special teams, I'll do any little thing it takes to make a team. I'm passionate about this game, I just want to live out my dream and play in the NFL."

Borghi could not rest on his Cougars' laurels, however, as the 23-year-old went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts on May 13 but was waived less than a week later.

It's difficult to project how Borghi would fit in Denver. Three's a crowd, and the club already has Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone pacing the pack, as well as veteran Damerea Crockett and rookie UDFA Tyreik McAllister fighting for a roster/practice squad spot.

Unless an injury strikes the Broncos' backfield, Borghi is likely to be left on the waiver wire.

ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson detective’s deposition is a page for every million of his $230M guaranteed contract

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal as more and more women come forward against him. With two more lawsuits on the way, Watson will be up to 26 civil lawsuits filed against him. Furthermore, last week one of the detectives from the Houston Police Department, Kamesha Baker, testified […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson detective’s deposition is a page for every million of his $230M guaranteed contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Bears star Robert Quinn makes surprising training camp decision amid trade rumors

The Chicago Bears have made some major changes this offseason, most notably trading defensive star Khalil Mack. That had many people thinking veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn could be next. There were even rumors last month that he wanted out of Chicago, but it wasn’t anything set in stone. However, his latest decision could mean something. […] The post Bears star Robert Quinn makes surprising training camp decision amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Chiefs Star Has Excused Absence For Missing Minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was not in attendance for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. While this would normally be a cause for concern, it appears there's no issue between the Chiefs and their Pro-Bowl pass rusher. The team excused Clark of his absence. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
