Shade, OH

Area woman arrested, charged with burglary

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

An area woman was arrested for burglary following a report of an inactive burglary on Old US Route 33 in Shade Saturday night.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene at 11:40 p.m. and spoke with victims who indicated that a neighbor entered their home and had stolen multiple items. It was determined that the victims had already recovered some items from the suspect prior to Sheriff’s Office arrival.

Units began to search for the suspect on foot and ultimately located Mindy McCune-Dailey, 42, hidden in an outbuilding on a neighboring property.

Sheriff Rodney Smith states “After speaking with deputies, McCune-Dailey confessed to entering the neighbor’s home without permission. Deputies located and seized a number of the victim’s belongings taken by the suspect.”

McCune-Dailey was arrested for burglary, a felony of the second degree. Dailey also had multiple child support warrants for her arrest.

