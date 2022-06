Back in September of last year, Ford announced that it was ending its manufacturing operations in India. Since then, pending layoffs at the Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant have caused quite a bit of controversy as the automaker has been seeking to sell both after it contemplated converting at least one for the production of exported EVs, yet ultimately decided not to. As Ford Authority reported last month, the Sanand Assembly plant will now be sold to Tata Motors, which has long been rumored to be the leading candidate for that property. However, Ford workers at the Chennai plant went on strike early this month as they demand a better final compensation package from the automaker.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO