Sharon LaGrange

Betty Ann French, 72 of Philo, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 11, 2022, while at Genesis Hospital. Betty Ann was born on January 19, 1950 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Harry L. and Helen J. (LePage) French. Betty Ann retired as an LPN for Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center after over 35 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church, and was also a member of the Farm Bureau. Betty Ann acted as the treasure for the Bethel Memorial Cemetery, and was a past secretary of the Brush Creek Council of the Farm Bureau. Betty Ann loved to spend time in her garden, but her favorite way to spend time was behind a camera, either taking photos or videos of anything that caught her eye. She was an avid reader, and loved to watch movies.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO