Sharon LaGrange

Daniel B. LaShelle, 52, of Groveport, Ohio, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center following an automobile accident. Dan was born December 17, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio, to Candice (Stewart) Hoover and Michael (Jodie) LaShelle. Dan served in the United States Marines, Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, and was a team member of the first ever Riverine Assault Craft Platoon. He was a proud member and officer of Ironworkers Local 172. Dan traveled widely, read extensively, loved the outdoors and playing music, and was a devoted father and friend.
