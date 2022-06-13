ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Sharon LaGrange

By Burrell Funeral Home
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon LaGrange went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 11, 2022. She is preceded in death...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Adalynn Kay Gheen

Adalynn Kay Gheen, 4 months old, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 04, 2022, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Lucas Gheen and Kaylee Lemaster. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Isabella Gheen; maternal...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Bryan P. Hall

Bryan Porter Hall, 77 of Zanesville, passed away on June 7, 2022. He was born on December 6, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Clifton Lee Hall and Charlotte Ellen Keates. He is survived by his sister, Carol Leach; and many cousins. No calling hours will be held....
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Steve R. Denton

Steve Denton, 68 of Zanesville, passed away on June 14, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born on March 1, 1954, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Robert Dobbins and Lenora Maxwell. He retired from Burnham Casting Solutions after over 42 years of work. In his free time, he truly loved to spend time with his family. Steve adored his two grandchildren, Briar and Ian. Being a grandfather was one of his greatest blessings.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Rose Ann Alton

Rose Ann Alton, 68 passed away June 14, 2022, at the Morrison House. She was born October 10, 1953, in Lancaster to the late Joseph and Oshana Smith. She married the love of her life, Terry 49 years ago, on December 24, 1972. Together they had three sons and Rose truly enjoyed her family. She loved to garden and take care of her flowers. Rose was employed at Longaberger as an entertainer and was a homemaker.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Daniel B. LaShelle

Daniel B. LaShelle, 52, of Groveport, Ohio, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center following an automobile accident. Dan was born December 17, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio, to Candice (Stewart) Hoover and Michael (Jodie) LaShelle. Dan served in the United States Marines, Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, and was a team member of the first ever Riverine Assault Craft Platoon. He was a proud member and officer of Ironworkers Local 172. Dan traveled widely, read extensively, loved the outdoors and playing music, and was a devoted father and friend.
GROVEPORT, OH
WHIZ

Jeffrey “Jeff” L. Gerst

Jeffrey “Jeff” L. Gerst age 65, of Caldwell, OH passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Altercare Summit Acres Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Caldwell. He was born November 11, 1956 in Zanesville, OH a son of the late Donald Joseph and Coralou Starr Gerst. He was...
CALDWELL, OH
WHIZ

William Floyd Wilson

William (Bill) Floyd Wilson, age 83 years, 11 months, 3 weeks, and 4 days; went peacefully home to GLORY Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8:16am. He was born in Perry County, Ohio, July 7, 1938; son of James Buchanan Wilson and Flossie Freda (Allwine) Wilson of Crooksville, Ohio. Surviving is...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Betty Ann French

Betty Ann French, 72 of Philo, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 11, 2022, while at Genesis Hospital. Betty Ann was born on January 19, 1950 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Harry L. and Helen J. (LePage) French. Betty Ann retired as an LPN for Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center after over 35 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church, and was also a member of the Farm Bureau. Betty Ann acted as the treasure for the Bethel Memorial Cemetery, and was a past secretary of the Brush Creek Council of the Farm Bureau. Betty Ann loved to spend time in her garden, but her favorite way to spend time was behind a camera, either taking photos or videos of anything that caught her eye. She was an avid reader, and loved to watch movies.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Wilbur Arthur “Will” Hina

Wilbur Arthur “Will” Hina, 84 of Zanesville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Altercare/Absolute Hospice. He was born November 30, 1937 in Muskingum County, the son of Wilbur Raymond and Dorathy “Dora” Eva Dodson Hina. He was a member of Coburn United...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Longtime Zanesville Fire Chief Laid to Rest

DRESDEN, Ohio – Retired Zanesville Fire Chief David Lacy was laid to rest Wednesday morning. Services were held at Dresden United Methodist Church with firefighters from across the area in attendance. Lacy was a volunteer on the Dresden Fire Department and served on the Zanesville Fire Department for 31...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Bobcat Enterprises Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Thursday, June 16th Bobcat enterprises hosted its grand opening celebration almost two years after the store initially opened its doors to the public. The Zanesville location of Bobcat Enterprises opened in June of 2020, resulting in the pandemic pushing the official ribbon-cutting ceremony back. Bobcat Enterprises is an...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Rollover accident on Maple Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident on Maple Avenue. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Princeton Avenue. A semi truck along with three other vehicles were involved in the crash with one of the vehicles flipped onto its side. “Apparently there was an 18...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville boil advisory lifted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced that the boil advisory that was issued on Saturday, June 11, due to a water main break has been lifted. Maple Avenue, from Brown Street to Fairmont Avenue. St Louis Avenue, from Marion Avenue to Maple Avenue. Fairmont Avenue, from Maple to Marion...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

ECM Offers a Tasty Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Eastside Community Ministry provides a variety of services to meet the needs of local families and often holds fundraising events to keep their programs rolling. ECM’s Youth Program Manager Dessie Craig talks about this week’s event that pairs staff members with youth to cook a fresh meal.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

South Zanesville Fire Department Presented with Check from Shriners￼

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – The South Zanesville Fire Department was given a donation from Shriners. Zavi Shriner’s Club Representative Tim Snelling presented Chief Russell Taylor with the check Thursday afternoon. The donation, totaling over five thousand dollars will aid the department in the purchase of new equipment. Chief...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Belcher Sentenced in Death of Boyfriend

NEWARK, Ohio- A Newark woman was sentenced to prison Monday for complicity in her boyfriend’s death in a highspeed crash by encouraging him to flee from police. 25-year-old Brittany Belcher had plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to three to four-and-a-half years in prison.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Animal Shelter Society Presents WHIZ With Paw-sitive Partner Award

ZANESVILLE, Oh – WHIZ was presented with the Animal Shelter Society’s first Paw-sitive Partner award. The shelter’s general manager, April Cohagen-Gibson presented the award to WHIZ Media Group President Hank Littick, as well as News Director Nichole Hannahs and Radio Programming Director Brenda Larrick Thursday morning. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Old Newark Road Closure

There is a new road closure to tell motorists about in connection to the Interstate 70 project in Zanesville. Starting Thursday, June 16 at Noon, Old Newark Road will close under Interstate 70. It will remain closed until Noon on Saturday, June 18 for beam installation. The Ohio Department of...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Power Outage Restoration Times

Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning. American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

EMA Discussed Needs with County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency met with the County Commissioners to discuss some of the requests the agency needs to address. EMA Director Jeff Jadwin detailed some of the needs that multiple county agencies have such as 378 Multi Agency Radio Communication System radios. “MARCS...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

