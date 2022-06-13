ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports to team facility ahead of mandatory minicamp

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNoJb_0g9Rv9Zp00
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to rejoin the Ravens for their three practices in Owings Mills this week, which run from Tuesday to Thursday. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

On the eve of mandatory minicamp, quarterback Lamar Jackson is back with the Ravens.

Jackson, who missed three weeks of voluntary organized team activities for the first time in his NFL career, reported to the team facility Monday . He’s expected to rejoin the Ravens for their three practices in Owings Mills this week, which run from Tuesday to Thursday.

“I hope you’re ready for the season because I’m surely is,” Jackson said in a video shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expected Jackson, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, to return for minicamp . Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, players who fail to report all three days can be fined up to $95,877 by their team.

“I know he’s working hard. Lamar Jackson is a hard worker, so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape,” Harbaugh said. “I’m sure he’s throwing, I’m sure he’s doing a good job. And when he gets back here, we’ll be rolling with Lamar. Right now, we roll with the guys we’ve got, and when he gets here, he’ll merge right in with everybody, and we’ll go to work with Lamar.”

Jackson, who worked out in South Florida while away from the team, has been reluctant to engage Ravens officials in contract negotiations this offseason. General manager Eric DeCosta said in February that the team is “ working at Lamar’s pace .”

Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, is looking to bounce back from the most frustrating season of his career. He missed the final four weeks of the 2021 season with an ankle injury and struggled to limit his interceptions and sacks. Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career, but the Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

This week’s practices will also be his first without wide receiver and close friend Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, whom the Ravens traded during the NFL draft . Jackson spent part of the offseason training with wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II and working with private quarterback tutor Adam Dedeaux.

“I seen Lamar Jackson today,” Bateman tweeted jokingly Monday . “He good.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on DL Michael Pierce’s absence, QB Lamar Jackson’s return and a few surprises at minicamp practice | COMMENTARY

Starting defensive lineman Michael Pierce was absent from the first day of the Ravens’ mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday, which should be a cause for concern. The Ravens were without Pierce and one-time starting defensive end Derek Wolfe, who announced Monday that he had undergone a second hip surgery in five months. But there were never really any high hopes for Wolfe’s return. Coach John ...
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Comments On The Shocking Marquise Brown Trade

Lamar Jackson is having an eventful season as the face of the Baltimore Ravens. The main story surrounding him is his contract status. Will he get a new deal before training camp, or is a holdout on the horizon?. One thing we know for sure is that he will have...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens wide receivers entered minicamp facing renewed scrutiny. Early returns are promising.

There’s a basketball hoop in the middle of the Ravens’ locker room these days. James Proche II brought it to the facility not too long ago, meaning he and his fellow wide receivers can kill time with shootarounds and dunk sessions. Proche joked to Devin Duvernay that it was one of his best purchases of the year, another competitive outlet for one of the Ravens’ most interesting groups. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owings Mills, MD
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Looks Solid in First Practice for Ravens

Lamar Jackson had a solid day of practice during the Ravens' first mandatory minicamp. It's obvious Jackson has worked hard this offseason because his passes were tight and he had several completions to tight end Mark Andrews and a touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman during red-zone drills. “You can see...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens reach injury settlement with DL Derek Wolfe after his second hip surgery in five months

The Ravens have reached an injury settlement with Derek Wolfe, coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday, ending the defensive lineman’s tenure in Baltimore after just 14 games. Wolfe, who missed all of last season with hip and back injuries, announced Monday that he underwent his second hip surgery in five months. His $2 million salary this season was fully guaranteed, and he was set to count ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Before Adley Rutschman became the Orioles’ top prospect, he was kicking for Oregon State — and tackling a future NFL star

At the bottom of the pile, Christian McCaffrey felt he had to ask to confirm his suspicions. Then one of the best returners in college football for Stanford, McCaffrey wasn’t used to being dragged down — let alone by whom he now feared. “Did I just get tackled by the kicker?” McCaffrey asked at the bottom of the scrum. “Yep,” Adley Rutschman responded. “You just got tackled by me.” Of course, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on a versatile offensive line, rookies getting in shape, a Kyle Hamilton comparison and more | COMMENTARY

The Ravens have a lot of flexibility on the offensive line, but it’s hard to determine how good this group can be. The Ravens have so far had three weeks of voluntary practice and a few days of mandatory minicamp, so it’s a good time to experiment. They have shuffled a lot of players around, which allows them to be creative in case of injuries. On Tuesday, Ja’Wuan James started at left tackle ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson takes the field for minicamp after months of contract speculation: ‘It kind of boosted everybody’s spirits’

The clouds did not part to reveal a heavenly chorus, but he was back — Lamar Jackson in the flesh, wearing his No. 8 jersey and slinging passes from all angles on a Ravens practice field. After months of chatter about the contract extension he has not signed and about the voluntary workouts he did not attend, Jackson returned Tuesday to his customary spot at the center of a team built around ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Sun

Childs Walker’s Ravens observations on a spectacular catch by Isaiah Likely, a solid minicamp from Lamar Jackson and more

Isaiah Likely extended every inch of his 6-foot-4 frame and, with one hand, snatched the football out of the air just before it hit the ground. Referees working the final day of Ravens minicamp ruled the rookie tight end out of bounds, but his athletic display was nonetheless a highlight from the team’s last week of work before an extended summer break. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and coach John ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Calvert Hall’s Thomas Smith IV headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun boys outdoor track and field All-Metro teams as Athlete of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro boys indoor track and field teams for the 2022 season. Athlete of the Year Thomas Smith IV, Calvert Hall, senior During both the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, Calvert Hall’s Thomas Smith admittedly had “shaky” starts. But he couldn’t have scripted better ways to close out each campaign. The Cardinals hurdler solidified his standing as one of ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson doesn’t rule out a holdout

After months of refusing to engage the Ravens in contract talks, quarterback Lamar Jackson finally has real urgency to get a deal done. And it could be enough to get him to hold out of training camp. Asked whether he’d report for training camp without a new deal, Jackson on...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

A laughter-filled voice memo and updates from the crowd: How the Orioles are experiencing the College World Series

Adley Rutschman wasn’t surprised when he checked his phone after Monday’s game and saw a message from Gunnar Henderson. When he opened it to find a voice memo, he expected the friendly trash talk that had passed between the pair of Orioles prospects for days. Henderson was committed to Auburn before Baltimore drafted him. Rutschman starred at Oregon State. And over the last week, as the Tigers ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Archbishop Spalding shortstop Caleb Estes headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun baseball All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro baseball teams for the 2022 season. Player of the Year Caleb Estes, Archbishop Spalding, senior, shortstop Estes was the leader of an offense that scored 219 total runs this year for the top-ranked Cavaliers (27-4), an average of more than seven per game. The senior batted .405 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 32 runs and 28 RBIs and also ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy