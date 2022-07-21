ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 5 Cities Have the Most Economic Gender Parity in the US

By Gabrielle Olya
 5 days ago

The economic gender divide goes beyond the wage gap -- which is still very much a concern, as women earn 82 cents for every $1 earned by men on average in the U.S. Women also tend to own fewer businesses and are more likely to be unemployed. But the situation is better in some cities than in others.

MoveBuddha.com looked at these factors and more to determine the best cities for women, and these are the top five in terms of economic gender parity.

1. Miami

  • Percentage of businesses that are woman-owned: 40%
  • Median income for a single female: $37,116
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 84%
  • Women's unemployment rate: 4.7%

2. Deltona, Florida

  • Percentage of businesses that are woman-owned: 40%
  • Median income for a single female: $36,296
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 84%
  • Women's unemployment rate: 3.4%
3. Orlando, Florida

  • Percentage of businesses that are woman-owned: 40%
  • Median income for a single female: $36,813
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 84%
  • Women's unemployment rate: 4%
4. Honolulu

  • Percentage of businesses that are woman-owned: 41%
  • Median income for a single female: $49,031
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 79%
  • Women's unemployment rate: 3.3%
5. Atlanta

  • Percentage of businesses that are woman-owned: 43%
  • Median income for a single female: $45,258
  • Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 78%
  • Women's unemployment rate: 4.1%

All data is sourced from moveBuddha.com's "25 Best Cities for Women in the Roaring 2020s" ranking and is accurate as of Feb. 28, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These 5 Cities Have the Most Economic Gender Parity in the US

