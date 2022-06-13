ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Award-Winning Pokémon Voice Actor From PA Dies Suddenly

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tT2ed_0g9Ruy6U00
William "Billy" Kametz Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Jinnie

An award-winning voice actor who was born in Lancaster and raised in Dauphin County has died at Hershey Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer.

William ‘Billy’ Kametz, 35, of Middletown, lost his fight against colon cancer on Thursday only a few months after he was diagnosed, according to a GoFundMe campaign page originally launched to raise funds for his treatment— now the funds will be used to help cover the costs of his funeral.

Kametz had dreamed of becoming an actor since his early childhood, and got his break as a performer with Disney cruise lines. He then moved to California to play Aladdin in Disneyland’s Musical Spectacular, according to his obituary.

He was well-known for his work as a voice actor in video games and anime, including the English versions of "Pokémon" and "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure."

He voice work lives on and will keep him forever in the hearts of his fans.

He is survived by his parents, his sister, Nikki Kametz Lees, brother-in-law Greg, nephews, Cash and Jaxon of Georgia, his Uncle Peter Sartori, Uncle Tom Kametz, Aunt Barbara Trimble, and his girlfriend, Erica Lindbeck of California, as stated in his obituary

His viewing will be on Wednesday, June 15, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 18, his obituary details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Billy’s name to the Colon Cancer Coalition.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
abc27 News

Mommy Minute: $2 kids movies at Regal locations

Summer break has only just begun, but parents might already be looking for ways to entertain their kids. Regal Cinemas is bringing back its popular Summer Movie Express program. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, they’ll play two different kids movies and tickets are just $2. Both movies play on both mornings, so you can check one […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Middletown, PA
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Daily Voice

Deck Collapse Injures Child, Adult In Central PA: Police

An adult and a child have been taken to the hospital after they were injured when a deck collapsed out from under them, police say. Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to the collapse at a home located on Hopeland Road in Clay Township at 1:48 p.m. on June 15, according to a release by the department.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies teen who drowned at central Pa. lake

An 18-year-old from Maryland has been identified as the man who drowned at Corodus State Park on Tuesday evening. York County Coroner Pam Gay shared that Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim, from Silver Spring, was walking with friends at a camping and swimming area at the park Tuesday afternoon. The group decided to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Lindbeck
Person
Jojo
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg entrepreneur opens African food market in Allison Hill to provide for community

When Eniola Iruaregbon moved to Harrisburg two years ago, finding food from Nigeria, her home country, wasn’t easy. In order to get African products, she would drive to the closest store she could find, which was in New Jersey. While there, Iruaregbon would often pick up extras to sell to others in Harrisburg’s African community. But her house was quickly being taken over by stacks of products.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Drunk juvenile attempted forced entry into Warwick Township home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to a burglary at a Warwick Township home on June 16 at approximately 3:45 a.m. Police made contact with a drunk juvenile male who was attempting to enter the residence by breaking through a screen door....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Colorectal Cancer#Voice Actor#Pok Mon#Hershey Medical Center#Gofundme
lebtown.com

Second annual Lebanon’s Got Pride draws estimated 1,500+ attendees

The second annual Lebanon’s Got Pride was held Sunday, June 12 on South 8th Street from Cumberland to Walton streets. While the latter part of the event was dampened by rain, organizer Scott Church estimated that over 1,500 attendees passed through. Unlike last year’s event, various vendors and other...
LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
abc27.com

Summer Evening Special: Gettysburg Bike Week

Motorcycle enthusiasts will have a great time at Gettysburg Bike Week! Enjoy live music, food, and fun with fellow bikers. Learn more about the event from Shawn Starner, owner of the Gettysburg Trading Post.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

18-year-old identified after drowning in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a confirmed drowning at Codorus State Park in York County Tuesday afternoon. York County dispatch confirmed a water rescue did take place and that the county coroner was on scene for the death of an 18-year-old man. Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim of Silver Spring Maryland […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Boy, 15, Goes Missing From Central PA Home: Police

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from his central Pennsylvania home, police say. Maurice Marshall has been reported missing from his home in the 100 block of East Penn Street, according to a release by the Carlisle police department. Marshall is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing approximately...
CARLISLE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
294K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy