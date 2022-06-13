ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton Valley Times

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

By Troy Shinn
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPahO_0g9RuYLi00 Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource.

The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services.

The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice.

Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111.

"We want to assure the community that help is still available for those in crisis," reads a statement provided by Kris Puttler-Miller, program director at LifeWorks NW, which operates the center with support from Washington County Behavioral Health. "Calling the crisis line is the best first step to getting help for yourself or a loved one."

Those in immediate or life-threatening danger should call 9-1-1.

The Hawthorn Walk-in Center, located at 5240 N.E. Elam Young Pkwy. in Hillsboro, opened in 2017. County commissioners have heralded it as a great public health resource, specifically because of its ability to accept walk-ins.

While the center serves a wide variety of people who need mental health care, its walk-up services are particularly helpful for vulnerable groups, like the homeless and the uninsured, who can't access critical mental health services elsewhere.

In a follow-up interview via email, Puttler-Miller said that staffing levels have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The staffing challenges are part of a nationwide health provider shortage caused in part by the pandemic," she said. "In addition, as a nonprofit, LifeWorks competes directly with hospital and private health care providers who pay more."

The news comes about a year after workers at Hawthorn voted to unionize, saying that working conditions there are unsustainable. They cited pandemic policies, staff turnover and inadequate compensation as chief reasons for submitting union certification to Oregon AFSCME Council 75.

The news also comes as Washington County has taken steps to bolster its behavioral health division. A new facility, called the Center for Addictions Triage and Treatment (CATT), is currently in development and the county is looking for a site.

As for the last-minute nature of the announcement, county officials said that they waited until the week of the service suspension because people don't tend to plan in advance on using the walk-in services.

"We waited until this week because people don't generally plan to walk in to crisis services in advance, so we felt that an announcement closer to the date made sense and would get more traction," said spokesperson Wendy Gordon when queried by Pamplin Media Group on the timing of the announcement.

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Washington County's legal battle with Ridwell explained

The Seattle-based company is suing, saying the county violated state law to protect regional monopolies. The ramifications of Washington County's spat with regional recycler Ridwell might be felt across the state, and both sides are preparing for a legal battle. Both sides of the debate say they are fighting for the same things: keeping recyclables out of landfills and ensuring a level playing field for recycling businesses in Oregon. But where they differ on these issues reveals larger complexities with Oregon's recycling laws and in Washington County's enforcement of the decades-old franchised waste hauling system. The conflict In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

625 new affordable homes headed to areas affected by 2020 Labor Day fires

Oregon counties devastated by the 2020 Labor Day fires will get 625 new affordable homes thanks to more than $73 million from the state Housing Stability Council. Those wildfires burned more than 1 million acres and destroyed more than 4,000 homes. More than 1,700 of those were manufactured homes, one of the few affordable options for families.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Hillsboro’s Old Buildings Demolished

On June 2, the brick building at 128 South Main Street was demolished. As workers demolished the building, a startled raccoon sprang out of a nearby window and ran away, amusing the onlookers. What will be done with the area is still up in the air. Hillsboro City Administrator Matt Stiles said, “I have been in communication with an interested company that has shown interest in creating a small business in that place. Because of its size and location, putting the property to productive use could be a good alternative for economic development.
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove considering designated homeless camp

The 'safe camping pilot encampment' in Forest Grove would have up to eight campsites.The Forest Grove City Council is considering creating campsites on B Street designated for homeless residents. The "safe camping pilot encampment" would have up to eight campsites, which would be managed by the city government. Forest Grove is the latest community in the Portland area where policymakers are looking at opening a managed camp, part of regional efforts to respond to growing concerns from residents and businesses about homelessness. City Councilor Kristy Kottkey said the goal would be to have a temporary camp managed by Forest Grove...
FOREST GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Health And Human Services#Oregon#Health Crisis#Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk#Washington County Health#Lifeworks Nw
Clackamas Review

Rose Villa's innovative Madrona Grove Supportive Living opens

Three more senior housing projects start to take shape in campus on Oak Grove's River Road Technically speaking, Madrona Grove Supportive Living is a nursing home, where residents have access to 24-hour nursing care. But Madrona Grove, on the campus of Rose Villa Senior Living, is so much more. "The idea behind Madrona Grove was to get away from the old institutional terminology of the nursing home," said Vassar Byrd, the CEO of Rose Villa Senior Living Community, 13505 S.E. River Road. "Rose Villa is set up in neighborhoods, and those residents who need to move to Madrona Grove for...
OAK GROVE, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

New Cedar Mill Target at old Bales location opens July 17

Target will share more information about the store as opening weekend gets closer.The new Target in Cedar Mill, located at the former Bales Marketplace location, will finally open on Sunday, July 17. Located at 12675 N.W. Cornell Road, the 49,000-square-foot store will be a small-format Target, much like existing Target locations near college campuses or urban neighborhoods. The opening has been a long time coming for Cedar Mill residents. Target hosted a neighborhood meeting back in October 2020, and Washington County approved the company's application to change the use of the space from a grocery store in March 2021. Permitting and renovations have been ongoing since then, and Target finally put up official signage at the site earlier this year. A June 15 press release said Target will share more specific details as the grand opening date gets closer, including how the store will be tailored to serve the neighborhood. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CEDAR MILL, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton nonprofit thrift store donates to kids in Uganda

Sam's Attic Eclectic Thrift is celebrating 10 years in Beaverton, but it's much more than just a thrift store.Local nonprofit Sam's Attic Eclectic Thrift is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in Beaverton. Sam's Attic started as an annual garage sale in Lake Oswego and has since become a 6,000-square-foot store that serves over 450 customers every month. The thrift store, however, is part of something much bigger. Proceeds from Sam's Attic go to Good Samaritan Ministries' Uganda program, supporting GSM International schools and orphanages in the country. GSM Uganda currently serves over 1,500 children in schools and 300 in orphan homes...
BEAVERTON, OR
thelundreport.org

New Oregon Health Care Merger Law Gets First Test

Oregon’s new program to vet major health care mergers and acquisitions has its first customer. A New York-based investment firm has requested Oregon Health Authority approval to buy a majority stake in a nationwide chain of 441 hospice, community care and palliative facilities, and two of the hospice facilities are in Oregon: Kindred Hospice in Lake Oswego and Kindred Hospice in Salem.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

The Blue Dog Democrats in Congress for years have attached themselves to a piece of hard political logic: If you run toward the center, instead of toward the left, you’ll pick up more votes in districts considered competitive between Republicans and Democrats. That idea, accepted and rejected with equal fervor in various parts of American […] The post ‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

Other Westside highlights include a new exhibit on Nordic folklore, a Juneteenth celebration and more, from June 16.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Target to open new Washington County store in July

Target will open a new store in Washington County’s Cedar Mill neighborhood on July 17. The Minneapolis big-box giant will be taking over a 49,000-square-foot space at 12675 N.W. Cornell Road. The site was once home to a Bales and Lamb Marketplace, a longtime independent grocery chain in the Portland area that closed its stores in 2019.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Westside traffic might be worse than it needs to be

Dave Murray: 'The last thing traffic engineers should be doing is adding to driver frustration.'The media has recently been highlighting concerns regarding an increase in collisions and fatalities upon roads around the greater Portland area. There has been speculation about traffic enforcement practices and pandemic-induced behavioral changes as possible factors. Related to this, I had an encounter with a Washington County Land Use & Transportation worker that really surprised me — and not in a good way. This person was inspecting the operation of the traffic control devices at the intersection of Walker Road and 158th Avenue. Seeing him at...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tigard man indicted in federal court over school shooting threats

Braeden Richard Riess was previously arrested by the Sherwood Police Department for the emailed threats.A Tigard man has been charged with a federal crime for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Sherwood, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, June 17. Braeden Richard Riess, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was previously arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court on six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct. "However, because Oregon law does not provide sufficient means to address threats of mass violence, this office reached out to the U.S. Attorney's...
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

Dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill arrive at Oregon Humane Society

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - French bulldogs and other bulldog mix breeds have arrived at the Oregon Humane Society after they were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in California. OHS said more than 150 dogs were found in a home in Stanislaus County on May 22 when a search warrant...
Portland Tribune

Oregon City mom describes 'terror' running from drunk driver

A former two-time convict, John Dale Coady, 66, charged this month with 15 different crimes related to destruction of property, endangering life.Oregon City resident Ashley Backenstos said she was just trying to meet family for dinner at the Southridge Shopping Center when a drunk driver tore through the parking lot, ramming 12 cars and putting pedestrians like Backenstos in mortal danger. Earlier this month the Clackamas County DA's Office formally charged John Dale Coady, 66, with 15 different crimes related to the incident, based on OCPD's investigation into Coady's alleged reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of...
OREGON CITY, OR
WWEEK

Labor Day Picnic Booted From Oaks Park

For at least two decades, the unofficial kickoff to election season in even-numbered years has been the Labor Day picnic at Oaks Amusement Park hosted by the Northwest Oregon Labor Council. The event regularly attracts more than 10,000 attendees, many of them wearing T-shirts identifying their union affiliation. The concentration...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
154
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy