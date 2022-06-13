VIDEO: Firefighters Stop RV Fire From Spreading In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Firefighters worked quickly to put out an RV fire in Grass Valley on Sunday night before it could spread.

Grass Valley police say the fire happened off the 800 block of East Main Street.

Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had been living in the RV already outside of the vehicle that was quickly going up in smoke.

Police say there was a notable lack of defensible space at the property where the fire happened, making it more critical that firefighters doused the flames as quickly as they did.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but the RV appears to have been destroyed.

The resident of the RV was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be OK.