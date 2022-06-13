ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

VIDEO: Firefighters Stop RV Fire From Spreading In Grass Valley

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YS4Ul_0g9RuXSz00

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Firefighters worked quickly to put out an RV fire in Grass Valley on Sunday night before it could spread.

Grass Valley police say the fire happened off the 800 block of East Main Street.

Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had been living in the RV already outside of the vehicle that was quickly going up in smoke.

Police say there was a notable lack of defensible space at the property where the fire happened, making it more critical that firefighters doused the flames as quickly as they did.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but the RV appears to have been destroyed.

The resident of the RV was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be OK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead at One Mile parking lot ID’d

CHICO, Calif. - The person who was found dead at One Mile in Lower Bidwell Park has been identified. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was identified. Chico Police Department said someone called the police around 10:30 p.m. to report a person was...
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Marysville Fire Quickly Extinguished Yesterday & Brandie Fire Update

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Cal Fire reported at 7:00 last evening, that the Brandie Fire in the Yuba County foothills is 95% contained at 72 acres, with no injuries or structure damage. In Marysville, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire at 12th & Walnut yesterday. It was reported extinguished quickly...
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found at a Marysville dump identified as Magalia man

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A Magalia man has been identified after a body was found at the Recology Yuba-Sutter location in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Ron Lamp was found dead at the facility on North Levee Road before 2 p.m. on April 26. At the...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person In Custody After Barricading Themselves In Vehicle Near Florin Road And 55th Street

UPDATE: The person has now been taken into custody, deputies say. Previous story below:  SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A large law enforcement presence is at the scene of a person barricaded in a vehicle in south Sacramento Thursday morning. The scene is near Florin Road and 55th Street. There’s a large police presence in the area of Florin Rd. and 55th St. due to subject barricaded in a vehicle. Traffic is impacted in all directions. PIO is en-route. Please avoid the area. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 16, 2022 Exactly what led up to the person barricading themselves in a vehicle is unclear. Traffic in all directions is impacted. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area. Updates to follow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Grass Valley, CA
Accidents
Grass Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Grass Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

2 Cars Involved In Crash, 1 Crashes Into Arden Arcade Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car crash involving two vehicles ended with one of them crashing into a home in the Arden Arcade neighborhood early Friday morning. In the early hours of Friday morning, on the 1200 block of Shadowglen Road, residents were woken up by two solo-driven cars crashing into a home. According to a preliminary investigation by police, one of the drivers may have driven past a stop sign and hit the other car sending it into the house. Luckily, no injuries were reported. Police are continuing to investigate.
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 49 [Nevada County, CA]

Traffic Accident near Grass Valley Resulted in Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 10:55 p.m. along with Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire. Investigators said the man on the motorcycle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed. As a result,...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Arrested After Fire Damages Jimboy’s Tacos Under Construction In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire has damaged a fast food restaurant under construction in West Sacramento. The fire started around 10 a.m. at the upcoming Jimboy’s location near W. Capitol Avenue and Harbor Boulevard. Firefighters say a fire that started in the back of the building had spread into an attic space. The flames were quickly brought under control. West Sacramento police say a homeless person was seen around the area at the time of the fire. Officers found the person, made contact with them, and found the person has an outstanding warrant. They were arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail. Police say they don’t have any evidence connecting the homeless person with the fire.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Firefighters#Accident
KOLO TV Reno

Bear gets into Airbnb, ransacks house looking for food

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - CHP Truckee is using a recent incident in the Northstar area to raise awareness about bear safety. Officers assisted the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night after reports of an extremely aggressive bear inside an Airbnb. According to CHP, the bear got in through an open window and ransacked the house looking for food. The guests had locked themselves inside bedrooms, the CHP said. They added that the bear charged officers multiple times.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Two rescued from Tahoe Rim Trail, treated for hypothermia

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to plan ahead after rescuing two people from the Tahoe Rim Trail north of Incline Village who were suffering from hypothermia. The rescue happened Monday, June 13, 2022 around 7 p.m. in the area of Rose...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Hood Franklin Road [Elk Grove, CA]

Traffic Accident on Interstate 5 Left One Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, they received reports of a crash around 12:48 p.m., just west of Interstate 5. Furthermore, authorities said a Kia Sorento heading westbound along Hood Franklin Road made a U-Turn to enter the southbound Interstate 5. However,...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Roadways in downtown Sacramento reopen after motorcycle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Sacramento Police Department, the roadway closures between 4th Street and L Street and 4th Street and Capitol Avenue have reopened following a motorcycle crash. A motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital after colliding with another vehicle near the intersection of L Street and 4th Street at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Cosumnes Fire Department Responds To Grass Fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters respond to a small grass fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. According to Battalion Chief Jason Scofield with Cosumnes Fire Department, at around 3:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to a grass fire along the railroad tracks on Dwight Road. When they arrived, they saw a roughly two-acre grass fire near homes. The winds and proximity to homes made it important to put out the flames while the fire was still small. Luckily, crews got the fire contained and stayed to mop up the area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested On Battery And Stalking Charges In El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested in El Dorado County for battery and stalking charges, authorities said Thursday. Jesse Okamoto, 34, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested Wednesday and booked into a local jail on charges of harassing and assaulting female pedestrians in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are asking anyone who has experienced harassment from Okamoto to contact the department.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Yikes! It’s going to be a while

Caltrans District 2 posted aerial photos this morning, June 16, on its Facebook page depicting the extent of damage along Highway 70 as a result of last weekend’s weather and subsequent slides. The photos show not only the issues with the roadway itself, but with the hillside above it. Crews are working to remove the debris and assess the steps necessary to stabilize the area and render it safe for motorists. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, and it remains closed to through traffic from the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) on the east end and Jarbo Gap in Butte County on the west end.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspicious Death Turns Into Homicide Investigation In Roseville; Suspect Arrested

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man is now under arrest on suspicion of homicide after a suspicious death in Roseville. Roseville police say, a little after noon Wednesday, officers and firefighters responded to the 400 block of Loretto Drive to investigate a report of a man down inside a house. First responders started life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives labeled the man’s death suspicious, but no other details about how he died have been released. On Thursday, Roseville police announced that they had arrested 34-year-old Roseville resident Ryan Bacon in connection to the case. Detectives noted that Bacon and the victim lived together at the Loretto Drive home. Bacon has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing murder charges, police say.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Arrested After West Sacramento Sideshow, Police Chase

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver has been arrested after allegedly participating in an illegal sideshow in West Sacramento, then leading officers on a dangerous chase while trying to get away. West Sacramento police said in a post on Wednesday that an officer was out patrolling the area near 3rd and F streets when they noticed smoke. The officer soon learned that the smoke was coming from a sideshow going on in a nearby parking lot. The officer tried to pull over one vehicle as it left the area, but the driver kept on going – sparking a chase that stretched into Sacramento. Eventually, police say the vehicle was disabled and the people who were inside surrendered. Officers have since arrested the driver on charges of felony evading and driving into oncoming traffic while evading. The suspect’s vehicle has also been impounded, police say.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Small Plane Crashes Near UC Davis Airport, Minor Injury Reported

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A small plane has crashed near the UC Davis airport late Thursday morning. The crash happened near Vineyard Lane and Pedrick Road. See photos from the scene below. plane crash near uc davis(credit: Nathan Trauernicht)plane crash near uc davis 2(credit: Nathan Trauernicht)plane crash near uc davis 3(credit: Nathan Trauernicht)plane crash near uc davis 4(credit: Nathan Trauernicht) According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane in down in the area and one person suffered a minor injury. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear at this point. Updates to follow.
DAVIS, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter June 8-12: People behaving badly and problems on the lake

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for June 8-12, 2022. June 8. Biting...
QUINCY, CA
FOX40

Hwy 20 closed due to overturned tanker truck

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 20 is closed between Nevada City and Interstate 80 connector due to a tanker truck that went off the road, according to Caltrans District 3. California Highway Patrol says it was notified of the collision around 11:30 a.m. CHP said the drive let rear wheels of the trailer leave […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy