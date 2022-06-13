SLIDESHOW: All smiles at Aloha's Class of 2022 graduation

Reynolds' graduating Class of 2022 inspires younger students with first grad walk.Graduating Reynolds High School and Reynolds Learning Academy seniors wore their caps and gowns on Monday, June 13, for a grad walk as they made their way through their feeder middle schools. The soon-to-be graduates went through Reynolds Middle School, H.B. Lee Middle School and Walt Morey Middle School. The route took the seniors through the main hallways and eighth-grade areas of each middle school. The procession was in collaboration with high school and middle school administrations, as well as the Reynolds School District. During the walk, seniors received congratulations from former teachers and the district's future graduating students. "We believe this (is) a powerful way of inspiring younger students to follow their dreams and aspirations," said Sara Hahn-Huston, Executive Director of Schools for the Reynolds School District. "We hope this will be an annual tradition that inspires our students to continue their education journey and where we will celebrate with them, their hard work and commitment to their education." {loadposition sub-article-01}

