AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Professional Firefighters created a charitable foundation to give back to the community. “Amarillo Fire Fighters love our community and are excited to partner with Amarillo Citizens to continue our efforts of community giving," said Todd Peden, president of the Amarillo Professional Firefighters. “Giving back is an important part of being good community members and we look forward to providing assistance to our first recipients in the near future.”

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO