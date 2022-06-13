ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

The Exchange Club of Naperville announces annual Youth Scholarship Recipients

By PN Ombudsman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Exchange Club of Naperville recently announced its 2022 Youth Scholarship recipients. In April, the service club recognized six Academic Scholarship awardees, each of whom received a $750 award: Grace Balsamo, Benet Academy; Sean Hickey, Metea Valley High School; Alauren Lane, Metea Valley...

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Casten Update on Daughter’s Death | Planning and Zoning Approvals | Ribfest Lineup Changes

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego Village Board accuses Oswego SD 308 of spreading misinformation

This time it was the Oswego Village Board’s turn. In the continuing dilemma of about 90 Oswego East High School students parking their cars in the Prescott Mill Subdivision on a school day, on Tuesday night, the Oswego Village Board debated with Oswego School District 308 Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin.
OSWEGO, IL
geneva.il.us

Kane County To Host Recycling Extravaganza

For those looking to declutter their homes, Kane County is hosting its annual recycling extravaganza Saturday, July 9 to help people safely dispose of those hard-to-recycle items. The event will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kane County Branch Court office, 540 S....
GENEVA, IL
thefirstward.net

Stick a fork in Richard Irvin, he’s done!

Considering this writer was a crucial part of Richard Irvin’s first successful mayoral run, a number of friends/readers asked me if I was going to savage the Mayor throughout his gubernatorial campaign. Though that would’ve been a fascinating proposition, I’d explain that I’d already covered most of his malfeasance, and beyond my February 3rd column, it was simply a matter of sitting back and watching his predictable hoisting at the hands of his own petard.
AURORA, IL
Naperville, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Flag Day is remembered on June 14

Above / The American Flag outside City Hall faces the Riverwalk along the DuPage River. When PN readers search “flag” on this website, dozens of past posts suddenly appear. More specifically, several posts highlight “Flag Day,” celebrated every year on June 14. Celebrate Flag Day on...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Chicago Parents

Best Children’s Consignment Stores in Chicagoland

You know what they say — one mom’s trash is another mom’s treasure. And when it comes to kids’ items, the saying couldn’t ring truer. We’ve scoured the city and suburbs for the best children’s consignment shops that’ll help you save money, put some cash back in your wallet, and reduce the number of children’s items thrown into landfills.
CHICAGO, IL
thefirstward.net

SciTech’s closing was utterly unnecessary

God, I loved that place! To give my wife a break, I’d pack my then two young boys into that well-worn green Dodge Caravan and we’d head down to that hands-on museum on Benton Street to spend another glorious wintery Sunday morning. We’d generally have the place to ourselves and they’d run from exhibit to exhibit completely enthralled with all the possibilities.
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Sandwich Cancels 2022 Varsity Football Season

Is it an alarming trend or just a temporary, isolated problem for Sandwich High School?. The school announced Thursday that they are canceling their varsity football season for this fall. The message states “The Sandwich High School Athletics Administration and coaches have decided that in the best interest of our students safety that we will cancel the 2022 varsity football season.
SANDWICH, IL
travelnowsmart.com

Things to do in Schaumburg

When you are looking for a place to eat in Schaumburg, the question of which restaurant is right for you can be difficult. There are so many wonderful restaurants and cafes in this city that you might feel overwhelmed at first. Some of the best places include the Standard Restaurant, Schooners Bistro, Blue Moon, Foggey Goggle, Best Western Cabana, Seasons Restaurant and so many more. They have something for everyone to enjoy.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
macaronikid.com

Rockin’ at River Rhapsody Concerts in Batavia

It’s time to rock out along the Riverwalk as the much-loved River Rhapsody concert series returns to downtown Batavia. The Batavia Park District’s summer cultural arts concert series begins on Wednesday, June 15, and continues into August. This concert series features a variety of lively and eclectic musical acts that are sure to strike a chord regardless of one’s taste in music.
BATAVIA, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Strawberry Festival, a sweet summertime tradition, returns to Long Grove

The annual Strawberry Festival, a decades old tradition in downtown Long Grove, is returning in all its sweet summertime glory following a couple years hampered by the pandemic. The same full-scale event that has inspired so many thousands to turn out to the historic town year after year for decades is back June 24th through 26th. Attendees of all ages can expect three days of strawberry-infused foods and drinks, carnival rides, family games, and live music.
LONG GROVE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Toby Keith Cancels Ribfest Performance | DuPage Monkeypox Case | Hometown Picnic

Toby Keith has canceled his June 17 performance at Ribfest after disclosing on Sunday that he has been battling cancer. The country music star shared on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. He said that he has spent the past six months undergoing chemo, radiation and surgery. A Ribfest spokesperson said in a statement “We are very disappointed with the news of his cancellation, but our thoughts and prayers go out to Toby and his family as he faces a very difficult and challenging time in his life.” She continued, “We are examining our options at the moment and intend to replace Toby Keith on our stage, and will announce our plans shortly. However, we stand with the millions of Toby Keith fans at this time and say, “Get well soon, Toby!”
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning…portions of Kane, Lake, McHenry and Cook CO

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huntley, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Park Ridge and Northbrook. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 83. I-94 between mile markers 16 and 42. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 4. I-294 between mile markers 16 and 42. This includes... Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, Harper College, Lake Forest College, Mchenry County College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, and Ravinia Music Festival.
CHICAGO, IL
washingtonlatest.com

Congressman Sean Casten's Daughter Gwen Dead at 17

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten is mourning the loss of his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, who died earlier this week. “This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away,” the congressman’s office confirmed on Twitter June 13. “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time.”

