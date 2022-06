Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Chips from Honey Bee Market. For a picnic that appeals to most tastes, guacamole, salsa, and chips are go-to crowd-pleasers. This southwest Detroit community fixture has some of the freshest around, so they’ll keep well while you and your friends are lounging at the park. Guacamole $8/lb.; pico de gallo $4/lb.; chips $3/16-oz. bag. 2443 Bagley Ave., Detroit; 313-237-0295; honeybeemkt.com.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO