Why There's Never Been a Better Time to Hire a Teenager

Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer vacation is expected to be a powerful antidote for the labor shortage, but one that comes at a cost. School's out for summer, and that's good news for businesses--especially for the leisure and hospitality sectors that have been hit hard by the labor shortage. For companies struggling to secure the...

www.inc.com

Inc.com

Why You Should Focus Every Meeting on Helping the Other Person Win

Whoever you are and whatever you do, I can guarantee you that you and I share one very big challenge in common; we don't have enough time in the day!. Our feeds are busier and noisier than ever and standing out has become increasingly difficult. It is clear that you need to do things differently.
JOBS
Inc.com

Lose Your Mind to Be a Better Leader

Like any strength, when you overuse your mind, it becomes a weakness. Like many of you reading this Inc. article, my dear friend Jim is a deep thinker. He was excitedly describing his new epiphany about how our personalities and souls work together. He stopped mid-sentence to ask, "Am I losing my mind?" I instantly responded, "YES! Finally!"
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Starting Your Own Business? Avoid These 5 Common Mistakes Made by New Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs can't afford to make a bunch of blunders or miscalculations, including these missteps. Mistakes are inevitable along the entrepreneurial journey. But most entrepreneurs can't afford to repeat the same mistakes over and over. In her new book, #KeepGoing: From 15-Year-Old Mom to Successful CEO and Entrepreneur, Mari Tautimes shares...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

3 Questions Intentional People Ask Themselves Every Day

You've probably already heard of the virtues of intentionality. Whether it's in the workplace, our workspace, or our personal lives, we all sense that our impact and our own personal peace could be enhanced by engineering our life around the right things. But knowing where to start can be a daunting task. From mindfulness to meditation, navigating a path toward intentional productivity is one that takes practice and a bit of personal introspection.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Markets#American
Inc.com

Why You Want to Cultivate a Team of Professional Troublemakers at Work

Whenever a company experiences a moment of major public backlash, Luvvie Ajayi Jones always asks the same question: "Who was in that meeting who did not say something?" The founder and CEO of Chicago-based content strategy company Awe Luv Media, Ajayi Jones says that whether it's a marketing campaign that missed that mark or a failed product launch, chances are that a few people around a conference table (or on a Zoom call) thought it was a bad idea but didn't raise their concerns with the rest of the team. Why? According to Ajayi Jones, who has lectured on company culture at Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, and Nike, most corporate missteps can be traced to one thing: fear in the ranks. Employees are often afraid to have honest, difficult conversations with their colleagues or managers because their first instinct is to think: "What happens if somebody doesn't like what I just said?"
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

3 Tips on Writing the Perfect Job Posting for Your New Assistant

I have spoken in the past about how a good administrative assistant can help a business owner get more of their time back, allowing them to focus on growing their business. So today I wanted to share three quick and easy tips that I always recommend when posting a job posting for a new assistant.
JOBS
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
Inc.com

How to Balance Your Passion Project With a Full-Time Job

No need to choose between your side hustle and career that you love. Find time for your top priorities with these real-world strategies. It's no surprise that one in three Americans has a side hustle. Many of us have our careers--which we may really enjoy--but our passion projects are what truly motivate and fulfill us.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

It's Time to Reassess Your Small-Business Social Strategy

New research shows the trends driving small-business owners to pursue new digital marketing solutions. Assumptions can be dangerous. For instance, because I am the co-founder of a fintech company, some might assume I'm pretty tech-savvy. But in reality, I look to Carolyn Rodz, my visionary co-founder, for the technical stuff.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

This Simple iPhone Hack Will Help You Be Less Distracted, Less Anxious, and More Productive

The iPhone is a funny thing. On the one hand, it might be the single most useful device ever invented, at least in terms of staying connected and being productive. On the other hand, it's also the single greatest distraction in the history of people trying to stay focused on one thing while being seduced by all of the things you can do on a computer you carry in your pocket.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Do I Need to Organize Social Events for My Employees?

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. Here's a roundup of answers to three questions from readers. 1. Do I need to organize social outings for...
Inc.com

3 Lessons For Leaders From Stitch Fix's Strategic Fix

Identify the right problem, investigate what's causing the problem, and invent a growth solution. Plenty of companies that enjoyed a demand boom during the pandemic have abruptly shifted into reverse. Products and services that people needed when they were couped up at home are no longer in as much demand.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

8 Things to Do When You Get an Unexpected Motivational Boost

Motivation and energy don't always stick around for long, so it's good to know how to channel it for maximum productivity. Few things feel better than being struck with a sudden burst of motivation. Suddenly, those tasks you've been putting off seem easy to tackle and your to-do list doesn't seem too overwhelming.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

A Key Ingredient to Creating Community in a Hybrid World

There's no doubt that humans crave community and connection. Especially in the month of June. Between seeing headlines around increased tragic and targeted violence and holidays such as Juneteenth, Global Day of Parents, and LGBTQ+ Pride Month, employees are looking to their employers to understand how they'll support them and what they'll do to create community and inclusion. And as leaders, we need to make space for employees to communicate, collaborate, and connect on a more human level.
SOCIETY
Inc.com

The 3 Lessons Startups Must Learn

When I was just starting in business, I received some passive-aggressive encouragement from my mentor Tom Cain. At the time, I was renting space in Tommy's basement to house my new company. Tom--or Tommy as I called him--was an old ad guy who didn't like to mince words. The encouragement...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How to Leverage Main Character Energy to Attract and Retain Young Workers

Blame social media. Blame their over-encouraging parents. Blame the string of crises they have lived through in their still-short lives. But Gens Y and Z are increasingly viewing themselves as the protagonists in their own life stories. Employers that take a largely dim view of this growing trend do so at their own peril. Savvy, winning organizations, though, are those that recognize the motivation behind this very intentional mindset and that take care to write themselves into these scripts in a very positive way.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

