Malaysia's film censors on Friday (17 December) said that Disney decided against releasing Lightyear in the country after refusing to cut scenes “promoting the LGBT lifestyle”. The inclusion of a kiss between two female characters reportedly prompted as many as 14 countries to ban the Disney-Pixar film. These include UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Indonesia, Kuwait, and Egypt, in addition to Malaysia.On Friday, the country’s Film Censorship Board said it approved the movie with parental guidance for those under 13 on the condition of modifications. Scenes and dialogues that it “found to contain elements promoting the LGBT lifestyle which...

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO