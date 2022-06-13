ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

They were fierce rivals that drew sellout crowds. But VCU has halted men’s basketball series with ODU as Monarchs move to Sun Belt.

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
A crowd of 7,919 views the final minutes of the first half between VCU and Old Dominion on Dec. 11, 2021, at Chartway Arena in Norfolk. The Rams won 75-66, but there won't be a rematch in 2022-23. TRENT SPRAGUE/STAFF Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

One of Old Dominion’s oldest and most popular annual men’s basketball rivalries won’t happen for the foreseeable future.

Apparently unhappy with the Monarchs’ coming new conference affiliation, Virginia Commonwealth is taking its ball and staying home.

The Rams won’t play ODU next season for the first time since 1975-76, VCU’s athletic director said.

The teams have met 97 times since first playing in 1968-69, including a 75-66 win by the Rams at ODU on Dec. 11, 2021, that drew an announced crowd of 7,919 to Chartway Arena.

After eight seasons in Conference USA, the Monarchs are joining the Sun Belt Conference on July 1.

“After much thought and serious consideration, we have decided to not renew our series against Old Dominion University,” Rams AD Ed McLaughlin said in a statement originally sent to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We appreciate the excellent rivalry that our programs have shared over the years with deep respect and wish them all the best in their transition to the Sun Belt Conference.”

The University of Richmond, another longtime nonconference rival of ODU’s, also is excluding the Monarchs from their schedule, the Times-Dispatch reported this week.

Once conference rivals in both the Sun Belt and, more recently, the Colonial Athletic Association, ODU and VCU have long had a heated regional rivalry. But the Sun Belt’s lack of basketball caché will apparently put an end to it.

No team in the Sun Belt finished with an NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking of higher than 127th in 2021-22. The rankings weigh strength of schedule, scoring margin and other factors to help determine which teams make the NCAA Tournament.

VCU holds a 53-44 edge in the series with ODU, and the Rams are 10-2 in the past 12 meetings.

Through a spokesman, Monarchs AD Wood Selig declined to comment on the series.

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

