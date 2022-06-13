ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Wegmans plans to remove plastic bags from Virginia Beach store beginning July 1

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Wegmans is ditching plastic bags in less than a month.

The New York-based supermarket chain plans to discontinue plastic grocery bags at its Virginia Beach location on July 1, according to a Monday announcement.

Paper bags will still be available for 5 cents a bag. However, the company wants to encourage reusable bag use among customers, according to the announcement.

At stores that have already eliminated plastic bags, the company says around 20% to 25% of customers use paper and the remaining customers use reusable bags or no bag.

The move is part of a companywide mandate to remove all single-use plastic bags from stores by the end of 2022. Additionally, the company plans to reduce its plastic packaging use by 10 million pounds by 2024.

Discount grocer Aldi also plans to remove plastic bags from all of its 2,200 stores by the end of 2023, according to an April letter from CEO Jason Hart. Fellow discount store Lidl removed all single-use shopping bags — paper and plastic — in 2017, according to its website.

The Virginia Beach Wegmans, which is located near Town Center on Virginia Beach Boulevard, opened in April 2019 .

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

