Omaha, NE

OPPD announces the names of the two baby falcons in North Omaha

By Zoey Muessel
 3 days ago
The votes are in!

OPPD announced the names of the falcon sisters at its North Omaha station on Monday.

Thunder and Lighting were the names chosen in a contest that garnered 1,475 votes.

The falcons were born at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln and are expected to take flight soon. The pair are currently shedding their “fluff” to expose their adult feathers.

Go to the OPPD Youtube channel to see a live stream of the falcons in action.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

