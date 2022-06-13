ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

By Troy Shinn
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPahO_0g9RpvdM00 Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource.

The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services.

The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice.

Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111.

"We want to assure the community that help is still available for those in crisis," reads a statement provided by Kris Puttler-Miller, program director at LifeWorks NW, which operates the center with support from Washington County Behavioral Health. "Calling the crisis line is the best first step to getting help for yourself or a loved one."

Those in immediate or life-threatening danger should call 9-1-1.

The Hawthorn Walk-in Center, located at 5240 N.E. Elam Young Pkwy. in Hillsboro, opened in 2017. County commissioners have heralded it as a great public health resource, specifically because of its ability to accept walk-ins.

While the center serves a wide variety of people who need mental health care, its walk-up services are particularly helpful for vulnerable groups, like the homeless and the uninsured, who can't access critical mental health services elsewhere.

In a follow-up interview via email, Puttler-Miller said that staffing levels have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The staffing challenges are part of a nationwide health provider shortage caused in part by the pandemic," she said. "In addition, as a nonprofit, LifeWorks competes directly with hospital and private health care providers who pay more."

The news comes about a year after workers at Hawthorn voted to unionize, saying that working conditions there are unsustainable. They cited pandemic policies, staff turnover and inadequate compensation as chief reasons for submitting union certification to Oregon AFSCME Council 75.

The news also comes as Washington County has taken steps to bolster its behavioral health division. A new facility, called the Center for Addictions Triage and Treatment (CATT), is currently in development and the county is looking for a site.

As for the last-minute nature of the announcement, county officials said that they waited until the week of the service suspension because people don't tend to plan in advance on using the walk-in services.

"We waited until this week because people don't generally plan to walk in to crisis services in advance, so we felt that an announcement closer to the date made sense and would get more traction," said spokesperson Wendy Gordon when queried by Pamplin Media Group on the timing of the announcement.

Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County tracks COVID trends through your poop

SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater samples can warn of coronavirus spread, health experts sayHousehold wastewater tracking, a strategy epidemiologists have long used to study how diseases spread, has helped Clackamas County health officials chart coronavirus presence in the community. Clackamas Water Environment Services (WES) is among wastewater departments nationwide that have been invited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in the National Wastewater Surveillance System, launched in 2020 to provide an early warning signal of COVID-19 surges. "Wastewater surveillance allows us to monitor and track the trends of SARS-CoV-2 concentrations in wastewater, and when used alongside other...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

State orders audit of Clackamas County primary results

Secretary of state specifies reviews of hand-duplicated ballots, plus the sampling required from all countiesAs she promised, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has ordered an audit of the May 17 primary election results in Clackamas County, where thousands of ballots had to be duplicated as a result of faulty printed barcodes. Although elections are conducted by officials in Oregon's 36 counties — Sherry Hall is the elected Clackamas County clerk — state law establishes the secretary of state as Oregon's chief elections officer. "My mission as Oregon's secretary of state is to build trust," Fagan said in a statement...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

ODOT may need to satisfy Metro Council's concerns before new Boone Bridge is built

Metro councilors have questions about the impact of having a wider bridge that would include an auxiliary lane  Metro councilors' questions about whether the Boone Bridge replacement project would lead to higher I-5 traffic volumes and contribute to urban sprawl and greenhouse gas emissions may need to be answered prior to the allocation of funding. In a March meeting of the regional government related to the approval of more money for the Oregon Department of Transportation to study the project, Metro councilors expressed concerns about the proposal for a wider replacement bridge that would make room for an auxiliary...
#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Care#Health And Human Services#Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk#Washington County Health#Lifeworks Nw
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County releases interactive crime report database

Sheriff's office's new online dashboard visualizes police call activity by time, location and categoryThe Clackamas County Sheriff's Office has released a new online database that offers residents an interactive breakdown of monthly crime report data within patrol jurisdictions. The virtual dashboards currently log and organize police call activity in unincorporated Clackamas County and the Enhanced Law Enforcement District, as well as Estacada, Happy Valley and Wilsonville. For each jurisdiction, the tool displays statistics about calls initiated by either the public or deputies regarding matters of varying priority levels. Call data is then broken down categorically by the type of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Check out the 2022 softball all-stars for TRL, MHC, NWOC and TVC

We also share the list of local all-state players named to Class 6A and 5A teams.It was quite a year. Both the Oregon City and Wilsonville softball teams played their way into state championship games, while West Linn rose from the ashes to make a stirring playoff run of its own. In response, the best players from the Three Rivers League, Mt. Hood Conference, Northwest Oregon Conference and Tri-Valley Conference were honored with all-league and all-state recognition. Listed below are the Players, Pitchers and Coaches of the Year for each league, along the full list of first-team selections from each....
OREGON CITY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Chug Coffee returns to Wilsonville

The coffee shop is open during the work week at the Wilsonville Subaru location in town. Chug Coffee — which moved from Wilsonville Subaru to Aurora in 2020 in large part due to pandemic impacts — has returned to sell coffee and other items at the dealership on Southwest Bailey Street. The coffee shop plans to have its grand opening Monday, June 13, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Paula Robson, co-owner, said Wilsonville Subaru asked her and fellow owner Samantha Ribb to come back, and they agreed. Chug will maintain its location in Aurora as well. "We're thrilled. We're excited to be back. We have a customer base there (in Wilsonville)," Robson said. "Customers seem to be excited we're coming back into town." Along with coffee, the shop sells tea, energy drinks, pastries, breakfast sandwiches and burritos. The coffee shop had to cease operations at the onset of the pandemic and then the owners decided to move instead of waiting for the go-ahead to reopen. The Aurora location is at the Portland Laser Engraving parking lot next to Highway 99E in Aurora. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

