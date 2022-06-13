ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Predators, Prey And Everything In Between As Seen From The Deck

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

… closing out another day on the deck and enjoying feeling the temperatures plummet after the sun goes down behind House Mountain, strong breezes have a cooling effect and One and I enjoy an hour or so on the deck during the transition from day to night. A time to reflect on the day, remember pleasant moments, visit with friends walking by and always looking for wildlife with or without wings. Not so much out tonight, but I took this bunny’s portrait as he was dining on the beautiful green grass that the golf course provides him … and One salivating over the delicious meal of rabbit that she might have.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40igjc_0g9Rp71d00

I think there are few creatures that I have not shot from the deck and many including bobcats that have spent time on the deck with us including the original “Lo” a very large bobcat that would come up and take a long nap with Corky, myself and Nimbus (our then black cat) on the deck too. Fond memories relived and expanded nightly.

Busy and fun week coming up and hope yours is too. Share a smile with those you meet and greet and enjoy the gift of life you receive anew each day. Keep breathing.

Cheers,

Ted

So each one to his wish, and as for me, I sit to-night and wait In slumb’rous moonlight late, To feel the freedom of the world in me Like waves of a shoreless sea. excerpt from I Sit And Wait by Max Ehrmann

###

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CW2LN_0g9Rp71d00

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses.  By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

The post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Predators, Prey And Everything In Between As Seen From The Deck appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Camp Bear Wallow’s 25th Year

Sedona News – One last time, “The Art Camp for Kids”, Camp Bear Wallow, will open its doors for the summer with fun art projects like  balloon art, bird houses, Lego sculptures, fiber clay sculptures, paint brush making and more!  The camp will open July 4th at West Sedona School and is accepting ages  6-11; [...] The post Camp Bear Wallow’s 25th Year appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Sea Change

By Amaya Gayle Gregory You see change coming — a sea change — transcendence, a new earth, a better place to raise your family, a you who fits sweetly into the picture.  What if there is no pending apocalypse, no rapture escape route, no heaven to find, no hell to escape, no afterlife at all?  [...] The post Sea Change appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

INTRODUCING OUR NEW FAMILY-FRIENDLY DOWNTOWN RODEO EXPERIENCE!

THE DTX IS THURS, JUNE 30 – SUNDAY, JULY 3, 2022. WE ARE BRINGING YOU A NEW WAY TO EXPERIENCE THE RODEO SCENE. WE ARE EXCITED TO INTRODUCE A FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT THAT BRINGS THE RODEO TO THE HISTORIC DOWNTOWN AREA! BRING YOUR BLANKETS & LAWN CHAIRS & JOIN US EACH DAY FOR A ONE-OF-A-KIND RODEO EXPERIENCE AT THE DTX!
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ premiere June 24-29

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “A Cowgirl’s Song” showing June 24-29 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. An inspiring family film, “A Cowgirl’s Song” stars Cheryl Ladd, Savannah Lee May and Darci Lynne. Family is instrumental. Two teen sisters, Hailey and Brooke, go to [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ premiere June 24-29 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Entertainment
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: One and Her Evil Twin Sister Are Out of Control

… it has happened again, and despite all of her promises, One and her evil twin sister have hijacked yet another military aircraft … I haven’t heard from her since she took off from Sedona airport and suspect she is on another extended junket and likely terrorizing bobcats and other creatures … at least it [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: One and Her Evil Twin Sister Are Out of Control appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
365traveler.com

10 BEST THINGS TO DO IN PAYSON AZ YOU CAN’T MISS

If you’re looking for a small town getaway with enough outdoor activities to keep you busy throughout your entire trip, consider Payson, Arizona — the heart and soul of the state’s Rim Country. Known for the sprawling Mogollon Rim, this slice of Arizona is under two hours...
PAYSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerial Photography#Predator#Prey#Aircraft
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival hosts Grand Opening of its NEW Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, June 19

Sedona News – Join the Sedona International Film Festival in a special Grand Opening Celebration of its Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre — the festival’s new 43-seat, state-of-the-art cinema — on Sunday, June 19 at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.  The Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre joins the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre, which has become the “Cultural Heart [...] The post Sedona Film Festival hosts Grand Opening of its NEW Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, June 19 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: This Great Blue Heron is All In

… this missive will be long on photos and short on words. These are six shots of more than fifty shots in one sequence of the feeding frenzy we got to witness last Wednesday. In the top shot we see the heron zeroing in on a target in the water and in the second he [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: This Great Blue Heron is All In appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Popular PBS Artist Gary Jenkins Joins Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona News – If you watched PBS in the 1980s or 1990s, chances are you’ve seen Gary Jenkins, frequently with his wife, Kathwren, by his side, demonstrate how to paint realistic florals. Gary was the second artist, after landscape painter Bill Alexander, to appear on PBS channels nationwide. The show, Jenkins Art Studio, led to [...] The post Popular PBS Artist Gary Jenkins Joins Rowe Fine Art Gallery appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Duke’ encore return June 20-22

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to officially open its new theatre — the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre — with the encore of “The Duke” showing June 20-22. “The Duke” stars Academy Award-winners Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, along with Fionn Whitehead, Anna Maxwell Martin and Matthew Goode. In 1961, Kempton Bunton, [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Duke’ encore return June 20-22 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Cats
AZFamily

Police: Flagstaff shooting leaves 2 men dead, woman hurt

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - Police in Flagstaff say a man shot and wounded his estranged wife before fatally shooting her male friend and then turning the gun on himself. They say the shootings occurred Wednesday night at the woman’s home she had recently moved into. Police say 31-year-old Kevin McManis used a concrete block to break into Tianna Guglielmo’s residence and shot her, 25-year-old Ian Stutterheim and then himself.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Flying Over House Mountain and It’s Quiet Now

… thirteen million years ago, House Mountain began forming as a volcano began erupting. The lava flows had a very low viscosity, so rather than build a typical cinder cone, the lava flowed out over a very large are forming what is known as a shield volcano … only a thousand or so feet high, [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Flying Over House Mountain and It’s Quiet Now appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Wildfire start 6 miles north of Flagstaff just west of Schultz Pass

Verde Valley News – Firefighting resources are responding to a wildfire located 6 miles north of Flagstaff and producing a noticeable plume of smoke. The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout and is currently several acres, but active on all sides and growing. Resources on scene in one Hotshot crew, [...] The post Wildfire start 6 miles north of Flagstaff just west of Schultz Pass appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, June 17-23

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Come join us either in person or online. See jcsvv.org for instructions to register for in-person services or online links. [...] The post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, June 17-23 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Trucks over 30 feet not to pass through the switchbacks in Oak Creek Canyon

Sedona News – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) would like to remind drivers of trucks over 30 feet not to enter the switchbacks on State Route (SR) 89A in Oak Creek Canyon during its current construction project.  Construction is taking place near Pumphouse Wash Bridge in the switchback section of Oak Creek Canyon as [...] The post Trucks over 30 feet not to pass through the switchbacks in Oak Creek Canyon appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
238
Followers
986
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy