Watch: Ukrainian Artillery Destroys Russian Ammo Warehouse, Vehicles

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
 3 days ago

Images purport to show how Ukrainian artillery destroyed a warehouse containing ammunition and Russian military vehicles.

It is currently unclear where exactly in Ukraine the images were filmed, but they were obtained from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces on the morning of Saturday.

The images, which appear to have been sped up, apparently show Russian vehicles going to and from a building, which is then targeted by Ukraine, with black smoke gushing into the sky as the vehicles and the building are hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U50qv_0g9RooAM00

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." June 13 marks the 110th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and June 13, Russia had lost 32,300 personnel, 1,432 tanks, 3,492 armored fighting vehicles, 718 artillery systems, 226 multiple launch rocket systems, 97 anti-aircraft systems, 213 warplanes, 178 helicopters, 2,460 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 warships/boats, 585 drones, 54 pieces of special equipment and 125 cruise missiles.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a huge fire is reportedly raging at a chemical plant in Severodonetsk as street-to-street fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces takes place in the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russian attacks on the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk has turned them into "dead cities," but he added that Ukrainian forces could still hold Severodonetsk despite being outnumbered.

An aide to Zelensky has said that Ukraine is losing up to 200 troops a day.

Zelensky has asked for additional weapons from Ukraine's allies to help push back the Russian forces.

The United Kingdom and the United States are sending long-range missile systems to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of more attacks in Ukraine if the West sends long-range weapons.

Putin has also said that the West will not be able to wean itself off from Russian oil and gas for years. U.S. officials have now also admitted that Russian profits on energy might even be higher than they were before the war started.

And on June 8, the European Parliament adopted a resolution recommending that the European Union grant Ukraine the status of candidate country for EU membership. In the balloting, 438 members of the European Parliament voted in favor of the resolution, with 65 voting against and 94 abstaining.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 10

Common Sense
3d ago

Again, another story that starts with, "WATCH" and there is no video.

Reply
13
Clayton Bates
3d ago

that a Ukraine arms DEPO the Russian troops blew it up. it had arms from us and NATO. propaganda from Newsweek.

Reply(1)
4
#Military Vehicles#War#Ukrainian#Russian#Zenger News#Kremlin
