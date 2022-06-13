ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lindsey Graham says climate change is no reason to 'destroy' fossil fuel industry in debate with Bernie Sanders

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tru7Z_0g9RoA3Q00

Senator Lindsey Graham , who has in recent years carved out a place within his Republican party as being a climate champion of sorts, said during a debate against Senator Bernie Sanders progress on the country’s renewable agenda shouldn’t come at the cost of the fossil fuel industry.

“I believe climate change is real,” the South Carolina senator began during a one-hour debate against the Vermont Independent, who is also arguably one of the Senate’s most green lawmakers. “But that’s no reason to destroy the fossil fuel industry in this country.”

The remarks from Sen Graham were delivered during a policy discussion moderated by Fox News’ Bret Baier, marking the first in a new live debate series being hosted by the network called the Senate Project.

“The US Senate has often been referred to as ‘the world’s greatest deliberative body’ since the 19th century,” the network wrote ahead of Monday’s televised debate introducing the series. “The Edward M Kennedy Institute, the Orrin G Hatch Foundation and the Bipartisan Policy Center have teamed up to launch a series of Oxford-style debates between leading US Senators dubbed The Senate Project to build upon the longstanding tradition.”

Senator Graham has in recent years developed a reputation as being one of the Senate Republicans who not only acknowledges that the climate crisis is caused by human intervention but has even at times pushed for bills that champion environmental conservation.

More than a decade ago, he crossed party lines to work with Democrats on a bipartisan alternative to former US President Barack Obama’s cap-and-trade bill, but he later abruptly pulled his support for the measure and later cited partisan politics for his retraction.

Shortly after that, when the South Carolina senator was making a bid to be the Republican nominee on the 2016 presidential ticket, he was recognised for being one of only two candidates from within his party who had a history of engaging with the climate crisis. Later, after he failed in his bid for president and became one of ex-president Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters, he argued against his decision to make the US the first nation in the world to formally withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Throughout the debate, the two senators sparred over a variety of hot button issues, including inflation, immigration, defunding the police and Medicare, all of which the senators were unable to gain any common ground on.

“What happened to gas prices: [Democrats] declared war on fossil fuels in the United States, and when you go to the pump, you’re a victim of that war,” said the GOP senator, attempting to link the country’s 40-year high inflation to the so-called war on the fossil fuel industry.

Most experts, however, note that the out-of-control inflation the US is experiencing is a knock-on effect from the global supply chain crisis, which was tipped off by the Covid-19 pandemic starting in January 2020 with the closure of major manufacturing factories across the globe, and the ongoing war in Ukraine , which was a point picked up by Sen Sanders during the televised debate.

“Inflation is not just Joe Biden’s issue," Sen Sanders said. “You have to explain why it takes place around the world and that has to do with supply chain, the terrible war in Ukraine, and in my view, corporate greed.”

There was, however, one portion of the debate where the Republican and Independent lawmakers were able to concede to common ground: a shared dislike for Russian President Vladimir Putin .

“Bernie and I agree, Putin sucks,” Sen Graham said, prompting Baier to ask the Vermont senator if that was indeed true.

“I’m not in favour of the vulgarity but the intent is correct,” Mr Sanders responded.

Comments / 45

KSB
3d ago

It is going to be the hottest summers in SC history and Graham is pushing fossil fuel. Next week in SC will be 109 degrees, in June!!! He is what Barr said about trump “Out of touch with reality”

Reply
11
Ruben Gonzalez
3d ago

. Climate,How much money is the UN making in pushing climate change, creating food shortages for the worldThere is NO such thing as clean energy. Climate change is normal not remotely the “existential threat to humanity”that Biden&so many others claim.In my opinion Biden/Obama,Gates,Soros Using Scare Tactics/Scam to sell Electric cars,Windmills,Solar panels are Polluting the earth.Lithium batteries Junkyards impact.Lithium Pollutes the earth Water.Building Nuclear (radiation)plants for electricityPolluting clean water/Air. Biden calls it a U. S.transition period.Bidens fault U.S.food prices up, gasoline prices up,taxes up.U.S. $44 billion 4a permanent nuclear waste dump.Biden'War on Fossil fuel energy is a war on America's Poor&Working-Class,"BidenAffecting American Citizens& jeopardizing Jobs. California Lithium polluting Lake jeopardizing American safety. 7.5 Billion abuse of Taxpayers Money4 Recharging stations.Climate change Is normal. Look at how much land is wasted On solar panel

Reply(11)
14
Billie Drew
3d ago

he knows he won't have to worry about what happens to the World, and he has no Children or Grand- Children .

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Us Senate#Climate Change#Senate Republicans#Politics Federal#The Vermont Independent#Fox News#The Senate Project#The Us Senate#Oxford
Daily Mail

Top Obama economic adviser Larry Summers says there WILL be a recession and gas prices will keep going up after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted the economy was going to recover

Top Obama economic advisor and Clinton-era Treasury Sec. Larry Summers said that he thought Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen is wrong to say that there is 'nothing to suggest' the U.S. will fall into a recession. 'There's nothing to suggest that there's a recession in the works,' Yellen said at a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy