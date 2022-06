BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For more than two decades, Baltimore City firefighter Sarah Corrigan struggled internally with becoming who she really is. “It was something that I knew I’ve always wanted for about the last 25 years, since my freshman year in high school, but the world back then was different,” Corrigan said. But in the last year, after divorcing her wife, she said she felt like it was time to make a change and begin her path of embracing who she knew she was inside. “Some significant life changes at home led me to believe it’s now or never… So, I decided to take that...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO