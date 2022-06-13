ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Reggie Miller would give up what?! for an NBA championship

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
What would Reggie Miller give up for an NBA championship? (You can sing that line like the Klondike commercial, if you want.)

The Indiana Pacers legend and TNT NBA analyst has a couple of digits he doesn't use much, so he'd trade them. At least that's what he said (jokingly, maybe) on Monday's "Dan Patrick Show."

"I hate pinkies," he said. "So would I give up two pinkies for two rings? I think I would.

"I would give them up in a heartbeat."

The baddest Bad Boy:'Mahorn had a crazy look in his eye'

The subject of body parts he could do without arose from a discussion of his frustrations of not beating the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 Eastern Conference finals. Miller said he could beat Michael Jordan now, considering Miller remains in shape as an avid cyclist.

Miller also said he could outshoot Shaquille O'Neal while missing his pinkies because most of his shooting is done with the tips of his thumb, index finger and middle finger. Who needs the pinkie?

(Disclaimer: Miller's comments should not be considered a recommendation for the removal of pinkies. Doing that doesn't change the past or guarantee future success.)

