Queen Elizabeth II, 96, uses cane in official Order of the Garter photo

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II used a cane Monday as she posed for an official photo with her son Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, during the Order of the Garter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has been struggling with mobility issues , clutched onto the walking stick in one hand and held her green purse in the other as she attended the event wearing a sparkling white gown.

“The Order of the Garter is Britain’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago,” Clarence House tweeted Monday. “At today’s service, The Duchess of Cornwall was formally invested as Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.”

The statement continued, “Individuals are appointed to the Order in recognition of their dedication to public service.”

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well as Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence, also attended the royal event.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the event.
The Queen, who has sat on the throne for an unprecedented 70 years and is the longest-reigning monarch in British history, appeared to be in good shape and put on a smile for Monday’s photo op.

But she continued to raise concerns for her health earlier this month during her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration, where she sat out of several events over feelings of “discomfort.”

The Queen skipped out on the National Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (where she appeared in hologram form ) and the Epsom Derby. But did show up to close out to festivities by waving to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne was also seen dressed for the occasion.
“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family,” she said in a statement last week. “I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”

The Queen was seen using a cane for the first time in 17 years during an event at Westminster Abbey in October 2021. An insider told Page Six at the time that Her Majesty used the stick “for her comfort.”

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later shared that the Queen was “ on very good form ,” she raised health concerns after being hospitalized for a night on Oct. 20 and subsequently canceling a trip to Ireland after being advised by doctors to rest.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair looked to be in good spirits as he showed up for the service.
She quickly returned to her royal duties but reignited worries when she tested positive for COVID-19 in February. While she was back to conducting her royal duties the next month, she backed out of an appearance in May over “mobility issues.”

The British government has long had a 10-day plan in place , dubbed Operation London Bridge, for when the Queen dies.

The Prince of Wales, 73, is the heir apparent to the British throne . The Queen declared in February that Parker Bowles, 74, will take on the title of Queen Consort when the time comes.

Page Six

Page Six

