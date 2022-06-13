ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson loses top 2022 position player

Clemson baseball has suffered another casualty as the program currently awaits the hiring of its next head coach.

The Clemson Insider has learned that the Tigers’ top position player in the class of 2022, who was set to enroll at Clemson later this month, has asked and been granted his release.

After pledging to now-former head coach Montee Lee and Clemson in August of 2019, Short Hills (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep High School middle infielder Chris Maldonado will no longer be attending Clemson, following Lee’s dismissal last month.

Maldonado comes from a good baseball family. One of his brothers played at Pittsburgh, and his other brother, Nick, is a junior right-handed pitcher at Vanderbilt.

