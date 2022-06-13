Story Behind the Song: Tim McGraw's 'Highway Don't Care'

Tim McGraw bringing in Taylor Swift and Keith Urban? It sounds like a dangerous amount of star power for just one song.

Luckily, "Highway Don't Care" isn't just one song.

Swift's part, leading into the chorus ("I can't live without you, I can't live without you, baby") is supposed to be a song within the song, playing on the radio as McGraw's love interest drives away.

"The highway don't care if you're coming home," he sings, "But I do."

Cue Urban's scorching guitar licks. The concept might have been a lot for listeners to take in, but they didn't care either.

Songwriters Josh Kear, Brad Warren and Brett Warren (who wrote the tune along with Mark Irwin) told the story behind the 2013 chart-topper to Bart Herbison of Nashville Songwriters Association International.

Josh Kear: So it was the four of us that day. I remember you guys walking in. We were talking ideas. I have a plaque on my wall. It says, “The question is not whether our ideas are crazy. The question is are they crazy enough?” And (Brad) turned around to me and said something like, “What's the craziest idea you have?” And I had this concept of wanting to turn a highway into a person in a story – humanizing it as like a third party in a love triangle. I told him the title. (Brett) sat down at the piano. Instantly, it was like, we sat down, hit the first chord, and started singing the first line.

Bart Herbison: And there's no other music that would have worked. It would have been too happy or too sad.

Brett Warren: Josh was still at the Big Yellow Dog building upstairs. There's a little keyboard piano there. I started playing the piano, and everybody starts strumming along, and the verses are kind of coming out. There’s always that moment when the song becomes something

...Josh Kear’s genius: I was like, “Well, what if the radio came on (in the song)?” He’s like, “OR, if the radio was singing this: ‘I can't live without you.’” I remember just thinking, “OK, this just became something.” There’s a song on the radio in the song. And I thought, “This is going to be too crazy. People aren't gonna get it.”

Brad Warren: ... Taylor Swift's (part) was supposed to be in the song on the radio playing, (but) it doesn't matter if everyone knows. Because that's kind of how it happened, and it made sense to us. And sometimes, I feel like in country songs, we have to make everything make sense to everybody. And they can tell if you're faking, or if you don't know what it is. But something about that just made the song right.

Bart Herbison: Everything made the song, but it’s like “I Hope You Dance.” The song within the song.

Josh Kear: Yeah, that actually came into my brain. There's a Nick Hornby book that I read a long time ago. And it is interlaced with these little snippets of make believe songs that he wrote choruses of. It never had music to it, because it was just necessary for the plotline...But he wasn't a songwriter. So he was sticking in these pop song choruses. That just didn't say anything. They were "I can't live without you baby," level of choruses. It was "I'm gonna love you forever" kind of stuff. So when we hit that (idea) that day, it was like, "Okay, if it's a pop song and not a country song, how do we differentiate that?" And part of it was just making it repetitive and simple, which is not what pop songs even do anymore.

Brett Warren: I don't know if you guys remember, but when we handed (the song) in, the title was "The Highway." And so Tim says, "I'm gonna record it," and we're like, "Okay, awesome. Great." He said, "But I wanna change the name to 'Highway Don't Care.'" And we were like, "Well, that doesn't even make grammatical sense. But you could call it 'Highway to Lovin' My Mama,' if you're gonna cut it."

Bart Herbison: And he'd been waiting for a song like that specifically for Keith Urban and Taylor Swift. Right?

Josh Kear: I thought, "Well, it's Tim McGraw. We have a female part that we put on the demo. So if he records that song, it's obviously going to be Faith Hill.” In my head. It just seemed to make sense. And I've since heard her sing it. I never considered (anything else) until you guys called and said that (Taylor) was who he was going to use on the song. And then it made perfect sense.

Brad Warren: When doesn’t it make sense to have Taylor Swift on your song?

Josh Kear: Apparently, you said they’d been talking for years and years about doing something together, and you can't plan for that.

Brad Warren: And then when (McGraw) said Keith Urban was gonna play the guitar solo, I said, “Are you getting greedy?” (laughs)

Brett Warren: …(Urban’s) actual playing style, and the hook he puts in, going in and out of the verses,and the way he just rips at the end of the song. It’s magical.

About the series

In partnership with Nashville Songwriters Association International, the "Story Behind the Song" video interview series features Nashville-connected songwriters discussing one of their compositions. For full video interviews with all of our subjects, visit www.tennessean.com/music.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Story Behind the Song: Tim McGraw's 'Highway Don't Care'