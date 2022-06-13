Fox News Network call for Arizona on election night 2020 threw Trump campaign into turmoil

Members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle described an election night 2020 whose atmosphere turned dire after the Fox News Network called Arizona for President Joe Biden.

In testimony played during Monday’s hearing by the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, his former campaign manager said it was the first sign Trump would lose his reelection bid.

"There was surprise at the call," said Bill Stepien, Trump's former campaign manager.

That call started a string of events that planted the seeds for conspiracy theories of widespread election fraud, according to the testimony.

Courts and federal investigators found no merit to those theories, but Trump persisted in pressing them.

Impact of Arizona being called for Biden

Jason Miller, a political adviser to Trump, said that the prediction that Arizona voters broke for Biden, the first win by a Democratic candidate in that state since President Bill Clinton’s 1996 race, completely shifted the attitude in the room.

Miller described a mix of anger and disappointment. “Both disappointment with Fox and concern that maybe our data or our numbers weren’t accurate,” Miller said.

The testimony came during the second day of hearings from the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The committee sought to show how Trump's persistent, and bogus, claims of election fraud stoked the mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They said Trump's actions were part of a deliberate plan to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden's victory and prevent the peaceful transfer of power to a new administration.

Chris Stirewalt, the former Fox News Network political editor, said he knew that the network’s call that Arizona would be consequential, but said he had complete confidence in the decision.

“Our poll in Arizona was beautiful,” he said. The poll produced predictive data, he said, and those numbers were matching up with the actual results.

“It was doing just what we wanted it to do and it was cooking up just right,” he said.

Stirewalt said he knew the call of Arizona for Biden would hurt Trump’s chances of victory. “We already knew Trump’s chances were very small and getting smaller based on what we had seen,” Stirewalt said.

While those in the Trump campaign were “freaking out,” he and his team were focused on data coming in from other states, Stirewalt said. The decision was made by a group of people he called the best in the business and was only controversial “to our competitors who we beat so badly by making that call first," he said.

Stirewalt testified before the committee in person.

Trump was cautioned about declaring election victory

Much of the other testimony surrounding election night 2020, the subject of the first portion of Monday’s hearings, involved the committee playing videotaped portions of depositions.

Stepien, who ran the Trump campaign, was slated to testify in person. But his wife went into labor and he bowed out of his appearance.

In a clip played during the hearing, Stepien said he told Trump that election night would be a “process” and that the result would not be known immediately.

Stepien said that he explained to Trump that the numbers might look good early in the evening, but would change as mail-in ballot counts came in, which were expected to lean Democratic.

During a discussion among advisers about what Trump should say to supporters on election night, Stepien urged caution.

“It’s far too early to be making any calls that night,” Stepien said. “Ballots are still being counted. Ballots will be counted for days. Far too early.”

Miller, in testimony, also urged caution. “We should not go and declare victory until we had a better sense of the numbers,” Miller said in a portion of his deposition played during the hearing.

However, Miller described that an intoxicated Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney, was urging Miller, Stepien and other advisers gathered in the White House that the president should say he won.

“Giuliani was saying ‘We won it. They’re stealing it from us. Where did all the votes come from?’” Miller said. “Essentially, that anyone who didn’t agree with that position was seen as weak.”

Trump did declare victory during the wee hours of the morning following Election Day and inferred widespread fraud.

Barr: Election fraud claims were 'completely bogus'

Bill Barr, who was U.S. attorney general at the time, said that the claims of major fraud seemed to stem only from the results.

“It seemed to be based on the dynamic that at the end of the evening a lot of Democrat votes came in,” Barr said, during a clip of his deposition. “That seemed to be the basis for this broad claim there was major fraud.”

Barr said that in the days and weeks following the election, there was an “avalanche” of fraud claims. “It was like playing Whack-A-Mole,” he said.

Barr described the claims as “completely bogus and silly and usually based on complete misinformation.”

Stepien said he had asked to look at a claim that came in regarding suspicions about voters in Arizona who were only eligible to vote in federal elections, but not state elections.

“I recall in Arizona, someone had thrown out … the claim that there were thousands of illegal citizens, people not eligible to vote, having cast their ballots in Arizona,” Stepien said. “Someone had thrown out that claim to President Trump.”

Arizona law requires voters provide proof of citizenship. Federal law requires only an avowal of citizenship. Voters in Arizona who choose not to provide proof can only vote in federal races, not state specific races. Fewer than 1% of registered voters in Maricopa County, the county encompassing the Phoenix area, are “federal only” voters.

Stepien said that a staff analysis showed there was no merit to the claim. An email sent to him, and partially read during his deposition, described targeting “federal only” voters as a “highly unreliable way to identify ineligible voters.”

The Arizona example, Stepien said, was one of many instances where a “wild claim is thrown out, which, you know, on its face didn’t seem realistic or possible to me.”

Stepien said he didn’t recall even reading the full email that explained why there was no merit to the Arizona allegation. “But I recall the response of that,” he said, “the reality of that, it was not illegal.”

No credible evidence of election fraud found

Ben Ginsberg, Republican election attorney, testified that Trump supporters did not produce any credible evidence of fraud.

That included the "farcical Cyber Ninjas case in Arizona," he told the committee.

Ginsberg, who is considered an expert on election fraud claims, was instrumental in a 2000 Florida recount case that cemented George W. Bush's victory over then-Vice President Al Gore.

He said Monday that Trump's lawyers talked about widespread fraud and election irregularities, but they never offered any proof.

Cyber Ninjas was tapped by Arizona Senate Republicans to lead a hand recount of 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County's 2020 election over election fraud concerns.

The Florida-based firm had no election auditing experience and its CEO, Doug Logan, touted widespread election fraud claims on social media.

Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors were paid millions by nonprofits set up by Trump allies and prominent figures in the “Stop the Steal” movement.

Logan in September confirmed the hand count showed Trump lost the election. But his reports to the Senate minimized the ballot counts and instead raised questions about the county's election process and voter integrity that were later repudiated by election officials.

Ginsberg testified on a panel that also included former U.S. attorney for North District of Georgia Jay Pak and former Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.

Pak, who was appointed by Trump, told the committee his investigations of voter claims in Georgia proved false. He said allegations by Trump's team that suitcases stuffed with ballots were removed from under tables after poll watchers were excused were not true.

He said a video clip touted by Giuliani as proof of fraud, when played in its entirety, showed the suitcases were actually locked ballot boxes and that the correct procedures were followed.

Schmidt testified how he received threats after Trump singled him out by name in social media posts alleging election fraud in Philadelphia.

Schmidt, who was on a commission overseeing elections in the city, said it investigated claims by Giuliani that thousands of dead people voted in the city's election. There was no evidence, he said.

Schmidt said after the president's post, the names of his family members, their ages and their addresses were posted on social media.

The Select Committee's next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 a.m. Arizona time.

