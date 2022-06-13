Noe Galvan

Ronald D. Driesenga, age 86, passed away at Vista Springs Assisted Living, on Friday, June 10th, 2022 surrounded by family. Ronald was born on February 4th, 1936 in Holland, MI to Harry and Emma Driesenga. He was raised on a farm in Borculo, MI. On July 27th, 1956, Ron married the love of his life, Henrietta (Hennie). Ron loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was always willing to help anyone in need, in any way he could. Ron was a quiet, gentle, man who loved and cared for his friends and family well! He loved Hennie deeply! Ron loved nature, hunting, fishing, landscaping, and growing beautiful gardens and flowers. Ron’s life was filled with joy, even in the difficult times. Music brought him joy! Ron’s smile would always light up a room!

