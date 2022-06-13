ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Noe Galvan

By Patty Vandenberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoe Galvan, 68, of Holland Michigan went to meet his Lord on June 9th, 2022. Noe was preceded in death by his parents, Gilberto Galvan and Rebecca Santos Galvan. Noe is survived by his wife, Andrea, of almost 43 years and his son Adam Galvan and his wife Lili, and grandsons,...

Charles James Freehouse

Charles James “Bud” Freehouse, of Holland, passed away June 8th, at American House of Holland. He was born on May 15th, 1925, to Charles Murl and Minnie Mae (Barkel) Freehouse, and grew up in northern Allegan County Michigan. He was the youngest of their three children, all of whom preceded him in death.
HOLLAND, MI
Jean Marie Moermond

Jean Marie Moermond, a servant of the Lord, was born on November 28, 1936, and went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2022. She worked as a registered nurse. She loved singing in the church, Bible Studies, gardening, reading, and basket weaving. However, she considered her greatest accomplishment being a loving mother of four.
ZEELAND, MI
Ronald Driesenga

Ronald D. Driesenga, age 86, passed away at Vista Springs Assisted Living, on Friday, June 10th, 2022 surrounded by family. Ronald was born on February 4th, 1936 in Holland, MI to Harry and Emma Driesenga. He was raised on a farm in Borculo, MI. On July 27th, 1956, Ron married the love of his life, Henrietta (Hennie). Ron loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was always willing to help anyone in need, in any way he could. Ron was a quiet, gentle, man who loved and cared for his friends and family well! He loved Hennie deeply! Ron loved nature, hunting, fishing, landscaping, and growing beautiful gardens and flowers. Ron’s life was filled with joy, even in the difficult times. Music brought him joy! Ron’s smile would always light up a room!
HOLLAND, MI
Randine E. Johnson

Randine E. Johnson, age 85 of Holland, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. Randine was a member of Central Wesleyan Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and church receptionist. Randine loved to bowl, cross-stitch, read, do puzzles, and cook for her large family. But her favorite hobby was golf.
HOLLAND, MI
Holland, MI
Barbara Jager

Barbara Jager age 83, of East Saugatuck, died in Christ Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Barb was a lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church, first in Drenthe and then in East Saugatuck. For over 20 years, Barbara worked in the kitchen of Holland Christian Schools, baking and making change. With her beloved husband of 60 years, Alvin, she volunteered in many settings including Vacation Bible School, Kids Hope, and disaster relief. Barb is lovingly remembered for her love of God, playing the piano, gardening, birding, reading, sewing, and knitting.
HOLLAND, MI
Howard Eugene Moss

Howard Eugene Moss, 73 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a Memorial Service with Military Honors at Fort Custer National Cemetery on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 2:30 PM. All are welcome to attend.
FENNVILLE, MI
Kenowa Ave. Crash Injures Three, Downs Power Lines

GEORGETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 14, 2022) – A two-vehicle crash south of Jenison on Tuesday afternoon led to a Grand Rapids woman and two children injured and power lines down. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Hallmeyer, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Kenowa Avenue at...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Holland City Council Expected to Appoint New City Attorney Tonight

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 15, 2022) – There will be a new legal adviser for the City of Holland. During this evening’s City Council meeting, members will be asked to approve a two-year contract with Vincent Duckworth as the new retained City Attorney. He is currently advising the Holland Board of Public Works, and this general city work appointment would be in addition to those services provided to the municipal utility. Council will also be asked to increase the hourly rates for the city attorney’s services through the end of Fiscal 2024.
HOLLAND, MI

