Sen. Burt Jones donates $1,000 to Jackson Butts County Library's Summer Reading Programs

Bethany McRae (left) was recently presented the final Rufus Adams Scholarship by Bonnie McLeroy, 4-H Program Assistant for UGA Extension Butts County 4-H (right). With the final Rufus Adams Scholarship being awarded, Butts County 4-H sees an end to an era of scholarships being named in honor of local residents. The graduating class of 2023 will have scholarship opportunities for active Butts County 4-H members to apply for with slight changes from prior year applications. Summer is a great time for youth to sample what Butts County 4-H has to offer, and Butts County residents are welcome to stop by the 4-H office at 576 Ernest Biles Dr. in Jackson, or call 770-775-8209.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO