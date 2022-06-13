ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Sen. Burt Jones donates $1,000 to Jackson Butts County Library's Summer Reading Programs

By Larry Stanford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Burt Jones (left) recently presented a check for $1,000 to Jackson Butts...

Christy Williams retires from Butts County Planning and Development Department

Monday night, June 13 the Butts County Board of Commissioners recognized Christy Williams, zoning administrator for the Planning and Development Department, for her 24-plus years of service to the county. Williams is retiring from the county after having spent most of her county career in the P & D Department. Williams received a proclamation and gift, and is shown (front center in white dress) with her family and the Board of Commissioners.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Bethany McRae receives final Rufus Adams Scholarship from Butts County 4-H

Bethany McRae (left) was recently presented the final Rufus Adams Scholarship by Bonnie McLeroy, 4-H Program Assistant for UGA Extension Butts County 4-H (right). With the final Rufus Adams Scholarship being awarded, Butts County 4-H sees an end to an era of scholarships being named in honor of local residents. The graduating class of 2023 will have scholarship opportunities for active Butts County 4-H members to apply for with slight changes from prior year applications. Summer is a great time for youth to sample what Butts County 4-H has to offer, and Butts County residents are welcome to stop by the 4-H office at 576 Ernest Biles Dr. in Jackson, or call 770-775-8209.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Location for Westside Youth Facility in Newton County in dispute

COVINGTON — Newton County officials have been unable to explain how a project management contract for a proposed Westside Youth Facility specified a location in District 3 that had not been approved by the Board of Commissioners. Commissioners approved a motion to award the $93,600 contract to Ascension Program...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Boil water advisory in effect portion of Coweta County

A boil water advisory is in effect for Coweta residents on the northern portion of Highway 29 to Lower Fayetteville Road. Approximately 10,000 Coweta County Water and Sewerage Authority customers are affected, according to the CCWSA website. The affected area stretches from Highway 29 down to Lower Fayetteville Road and...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

McDonough City Council discusses street renaming

A plan to rename two McDonough streets was discussed at the most recent City Council meeting and will likely be addressed again at the next meeting. Community development director Charles Reese made a presentation at the June 2 workshop meeting regarding two streets along the downtown one-way pairs. The recommendation was for Jonesboro Street/Keys Ferry Street to be renamed Mary Childs Street, while the section known as Geranium Drive would become Hattie Barnes Street.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

25 roads to be repaired in Henry County

McDONOUGH — Twenty-five roads in Henry County's Districts 2 and 5 are scheduled for a facelift. Blount Construction Company was awarded the $350,267.16 contract. The scope of work includes asphalt patching, crack sealing and a high-density mineral bond application. The total length is approximately 3.75 miles. The high density...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: See who's available for adoption at Henry County Animal Control

Henry County Animal Care & Control, 527 Hampton Street in McDonough. Hours of operation: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon and closed on Sunday. To see additional animals available for adoption, visit the Friends of Henry Animals, Inc Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FOHAINC. By state law,...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
cityofgriffin.com

Recycling & Solid Waste Schedule Change

Due to the City's observance of Juneteenth, the landfill is closed this Saturday, June 18th, with garbage and recycling pick-up revised for next week. The regular garbage and recycling schedule will resume the following week. If you have additional questions, please contact Solid Waste at 770-229-6421.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 10th congressional candidate files complaint over opponent's tweet

ATLANTA - In the congressional primary runoff in Georgia’s 10th district, things have gotten ugly between two Republicans. Tuesday, Vernon Jones filed a complaint with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office over a tweet sent by opponent Mike Collins' campaign. "Although some use a rape whistle for protection against sexual...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Tree comes crashing down on Fayette County home with family inside

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A family in Fayette County is picking up the pieces after a large tree fell onto their home amid a powerful storm Wednesday night. During times of extreme heat, powerful storms can come out of nowhere. For one woman and her family, the damage from Wednesday’s storm was life changing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State orders Dekalb shelter not to accept animals

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - The DeKalb Animal Shelter is packed with dogs of all shapes and sizes. A few weeks ago, there were 550 dogs in the shelter that has a maximum capacity of 470. The shelter didn't have enough kennels for all of them. "Because of overcrowding we had...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

TRAVEL TUESDAY: Visit Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson

Dauset Trails started with a self-guided trail that looped through the woods by a small lake in the 1980s. Now, the nature center is home to injured, orphaned and nuisance wildlife. The Animal Trail winds about 1/3 a mile through the woods featuring mostly native non-releasable mammals and birds of...
JACKSON, GA

