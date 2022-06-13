Hywel Morgan: Poppit Sands hero 'one-in-a-billion'

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
A 51-year-old man died after an ambulance crew left him at home while suffering from a hernia which cut off blood supply to his bowel. The man, from Hull, had to wait two hours for the ambulance after his wife called them for help in April 2019, lawyers for his family said.
A teenage drug dealer has been convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a sleepover at a friend's...
A family said they felt let down when their 91-year-old grandmother was left stranded at an airport because staff failed to get her to her plane. Maria Twamley, who had been due to return to her home in Belfast, was left tearful when she was forced to miss the flight, her granddaughter said.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal motorway crash which killed three people. A suspected stolen van had failed to stop for police before it drove the wrong way along the M606, near Bradford, and collided with a taxi. The taxi driver, 28, his passenger,...
A coroner has concluded the death of a man who was restrained by a neighbour he had hit on the head with a baseball bat was accidental. Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard Mark Pierce, 44, attacked Adam Meakin after Mr Meakin went round to complain about loud music being played at night.
A shop that sold bogus cigarettes from a flat by passing packets down a chute has remained open six months after losing its licence because the case has been held up in the courts. More than 17,000 cigarettes and 2.75kg of tobacco were found above the Euro Market store in...
A drunk van driver who killed a motorcyclist in a crash has been jailed for five years. Julieanne Walsh hit Mark Osborne's motorcycle on the A60 Mansfield Road, in Nottinghamshire, at about 21:00 BST on 25 July 2021. Nottinghamshire Police said Walsh, who was three times over the alcohol limit,...
A man who took his own life while awaiting trial for killing his partner received "satisfactory care" from the prison service, an inquest jury found. Terence Papworth was found hanged at HMP Leeds on 22 November 2020. Mr Papworth, 45, was due to go on trial days later for the...
A disabled man was probably burned when he collapsed against his car on a very hot day, an inquest has heard. John Dutton, from Halton near Chirk, Wrexham, was found slumped on the seat of his walking aid next to his car. The 71-year-old was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital...
A fire and safety officer who lived in Grenfell Tower was still trying to keep people safe when she died. Debbie Lamprell and 12 other people, including a baby, went to the top floor of the block when the fire broke out, in accordance with the Stay Put policy. Transcripts...
Archaeologists are preparing to excavate a cave under a castle with hopes of finding fresh evidence of life during the Ice Age. A small dig at Pembroke Castle's Wogan Cavern last summer found hints of early prehistoric material including woolly mammoth bones. Starting next week, they will uncover a larger...
An alleged drugs supplier and one of the UK's most wanted men has been arrested at a hotel in Bulgaria. Benjamin Macann, 32, had been sought by Norfolk Police on charges of conspiring to supply class A drugs. He was one of 12 "fugitives" to appear in a National Crime...
A teenager who burned down a popular Loch Leven birdwatching spot, causing about £40,000 worth of damage, has been given a community sentence. The 17-year-old dragged a wheelie bin into the famous Mill Hide and used a lighter to set a fire. He and another youth filmed themselves and...
A gangland enforcer who threw acid in a man's face and plotted to blind others under the orders of an underworld crime boss has been jailed for life. Jonathan Gordon, 34, of Liverpool, charged £6,000 to carry out an acid attack and £10,000 to blind a victim. One...
A "very lucky" dog was rescued by a local lifeboat station after he was caught in a fast-flowing channel in the sea. RNLI Hunstanton received a call at 05:50 BST on Wednesday to a woman and her dog at Brancaster, Norfolk, who found themselves in trouble. The lifeboat crew located...
Managers of a food waste company have been jailed after two staff members drowned in a tanker of pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, died after falling into the tanker at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire, in December 2016, just 15 days before his son was born. Gavin Rawson, 35, died...
Twenty-five people have been treated for burns in northern Switzerland after they walked across hot coals as part of a team-building exercise. Thirteen of them were taken to hospital and treated for more severe injuries after the incident on Tuesday evening. A large emergency response, including 10 ambulances, arrived at...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 50-year-old after police were called to a fishing pond. Officers were sent to Herries Road in Shirecliffe, Sheffield, after a worried member of the public reported concerns for the man at 21:20 BST on Thursday. The victim was taken to...
A boy accused of murdering a teenager "was constantly carrying knives from the age of 13", a court heard. Dylan Holliday, 16, died after being stabbed 13 times in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in August 2021. A 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was in the care of social...
Comments / 0