Ariana DeBose Literally Sat In Andrew Garfield's Lap During The Tony Awards, And His Response Was The Cutest

Related
Ariana Debose discusses her sexuality and which label she prefers
Ariana DeBose made history this year, when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She is the first Afro-Latina and the first openly queer person to do so. RELATED: Latina actress Ariana DeBose will host the 2022 Tony Awards Ariana...
NME
Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”
Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
These Were the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards
Broadway is a famously glitzy place, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards has a red carpet that’s just as theatrical. This evening at the star-studded event celebrating the best musical and plays, celebrities dialed up the elegance and opted for formal ensembles that demanded their own stage. The floor-length gown was reimagined in several different ways, with many stars choosing modern finishings that put a fun yet sophisticated twist on timeless silhouettes.
Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”
Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills
Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!
Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has
Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
Hello Magazine
The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change
The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
General Hospital’s Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Dead at 27, Authorities Investigating
Courtesy of Harrison Wagner/Instagram Gone too soon. Jack Wagner’s youngest child, son Harrison Wagner, died on Monday, June 6. He was 27. Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7. According to the […]
Netflix's new number one show is being called "the best in years" by hooked viewers
The Lincoln Lawyer has everyone talking
Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby News
On Thursday, news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy last week. Now, her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is seemingly reacting to the news. Along with posting a prayer emoji and a pregnant woman emoji, he wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations.”. Brown did not tag Rihanna or name...
Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?
The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kimmel Imagines the Apology Oprah Owes America for Making Dr. Oz Famous (Video)
Last week, hardcore Trump supporter Dr. Mehmet Oz was declared the winner of the Republican primary for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, and as a result, will face off against Democrat John Fetterman in November. Oz’s turn to extremist right-wing politics is notable if only because of the fact...
Jamie Foxx Caught Kissing Mystery Woman On A Yacht In Cannes: Photo
Love is in the air … and on the boat … and in the water for Jamie Foxx! The 54-year-old actor was spotted kissing a blonde mystery woman on a private yacht on May 23. The pair were having fun in the sun off the coast of Cannes, France as they packed on the PDA on and off the yacht.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Kristina Wagner Says a ‘Bittersweet Farewell’ to a Place That’s Near and Dear to Her Heart
It was time for Kristina Wagner to say goodbye on May 20. So she took to Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo with sons Peter and Harrison (see it here) and “a bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years. “The prickly beauty of the high...
Dwyane Wade Reveals Why Transgender Daughter Zaya Doesn’t ‘Want to Celebrate’ Pride: She ‘Made It Very Clear’
Focusing on what's important. Dwyane Wade opened up about why his 14-year-old daughter Zaya's plans for Pride may look a little different this year. "My family, we're not celebrating. Zaya made it very clear that she [doesn't] want to celebrate Pride. I think every day for her, having a loving, supportive community around her is […]
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club
Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Steals the Show at Dance Recital
Dancing queen! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, performed during a recital and was the star of the show. On Monday, Teigen took to Instagram to share photos and a video of their little one taking the stage. “yessss girl!” the Cravings author captioned the pictures. In the...
Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert
Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"
After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0