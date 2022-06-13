ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariana DeBose Literally Sat In Andrew Garfield's Lap During The Tony Awards, And His Response Was The Cutest

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hUQS_0g9Rjx2i00

Over the weekend, Ariana DeBose hosted the Tony Awards — and she got everyone involved in the show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kd7E_0g9Rjx2i00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

During the awards ceremony, Ariana gave several incredible performances, but perhaps the best of all was when she serenaded the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLLfd_0g9Rjx2i00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

She got up close and personal with several famous faces in the crowd, including a hilarious moment with Andrew Garfield .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtOqB_0g9Rjx2i00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

While poking fun at Broadway performers who interact with audience members, Ariana got Andrew in on the fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuypO_0g9Rjx2i00
CBS

"I am close to you, oh so close to you / I am touching you / there's not a lot that you can do," Ariana sang while reaching out to poke Andrew's face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yu8d8_0g9Rjx2i00
CBS

She didn't stop there, though — she proceeded to sit right in Andrew's lap as he wrapped his arms around her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNMrv_0g9Rjx2i00
CBS

"I'm sitting on you / 'cause what they say is true / 'cause there is no escaping us in the audience!" she sang as Andrew laughed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPMZs_0g9Rjx2i00
CBS

Thankfully, it doesn't seem like Andrew minded that he was included in the act at all — and I think the internet is pretty grateful for the adorable moment captured on camera:

The internet: "Andrew Garfield couldn't possibly be any cuter!"@ArianaDeBose: "Hold my mic."

@Shami1412 02:47 PM - 13 Jun 2022

ariana debose is so real i too would sit on andrew if i was given the chance

@murdockswifey 02:02 PM - 13 Jun 2022

andrew garfield hugging ariana debose and cuddling her as she keeps singing

@afrooprincess 02:24 PM - 13 Jun 2022

i've rewatched the ariana debose x andrew garfield clip too many times now. send help 🫠

@agarfielding 05:11 PM - 13 Jun 2022

You can watch the entire moment between Ariana and Andrew below.

Act natural, your crush is here.Us: #TonyAwards

@CBS 02:27 AM - 13 Jun 2022

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

These Were the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards

Broadway is a famously glitzy place, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards has a red carpet that’s just as theatrical. This evening at the star-studded event celebrating the best musical and plays, celebrities dialed up the elegance and opted for formal ensembles that demanded their own stage. The floor-length gown was reimagined in several different ways, with many stars choosing modern finishings that put a fun yet sophisticated twist on timeless silhouettes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Andrew Garfield
Distractify

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The View is taking viewers back to the very first days of the show, and as they reminisce, they are making major revelations too. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The long-time-running talk show is honoring the ladies that made it so successful when...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#Awards Ceremony#Cbs#Cbs Thankfully
extratv

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby News

On Thursday, news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy last week. Now, her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is seemingly reacting to the news. Along with posting a prayer emoji and a pregnant woman emoji, he wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations.”. Brown did not tag Rihanna or name...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy