ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KJR 95.7 The Jet

'Real' Summer Weather In Seattle Won't Come For A While

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJFr5_0g9RjnSg00
Photo: Getty Images

If you were looking forward to sunny weather and warmer temps in Seattle, there's some disappointing news . The Emerald City is going to see cooler weather, cloudy skies, and some rain for the next couple of weeks, according to FOX 13 .

Meteorologist Abbie Acone says highs are going to reach into the 60s on Monday (June 13) with an overcast. You can expect some scattered rain here and there in Puget Sound and Western Washington. Isolated showers are in the forecast for Tuesday (June 14) but could dry by the afternoon and through Wednesday (June 15).

"Thursday morning clouds should be followed by afternoon sunshine. Partly sunny skies could continue Friday," Acone says. "A few sunbreaks are possible Saturday. Thursday through Saturday, only spotty showers are on tap."

This also comes after a rare atmospheric river dropped record-breaking amounts of rainfall on Western Washington last week. Experts say this kind of weather event is typical during the fall, not late spring and early summer. June also tends to be drier and sunnier for the region.

Even though it doesn't feel like summer , people can still enjoy other activities or travel to other nearby destinations. One Washington town has been highlighted as a quaint getaway .

Comments / 13

shutup
3d ago

Look at what they are suggesting for the quaint little get a way. Seabrook.. Right for the rich! They are destroying the coast. Guess its ok if you have $$%%$

Reply
4
WhoFlungPoo
3d ago

Don't ever stay at a Travelodge hotel. I stayed at the Travelodge by Wyndham in Monterey California. The staff was rude, the mini fridge did not work. Thier free morning breakfast was a granola bar of which much they were out of. To make it worse, the room smelled of urine and I wonder if they wash the sheets on the beds between guest staying there.

Reply(1)
2
Cathy Rosner
3d ago

No complaints here!! I moved up here to get away from the 100 degree heat, drought and tornadoes!!

Reply
4
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stranded boats found as Puget Sound faces low tides

SEATTLE — On Thursday, Chopper 7 spotted several boats and buoys that were stranded as the Puget Sound faced another day of low tides. On Wednesday, the lowest tide was recorded in 13 years and was 4.28 feet below normal during the afternoon. However, Thursday’s tide in the Sound...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

No 'real' summer weather anytime soon in Seattle

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for a touch of summer weather anytime soon in Seattle – don't get your hopes up. It'll probably stay cooler than normal for another couple weeks. Today will be noticeably cooler and cloudier than the warm sunshine we enjoyed Saturday. Highs will only reach either side of 60 degrees: this is well below the average of 70 degrees.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Western Washington#Early Summer#Weather#Fox
Chronicle

Extraordinarily Low Tides Come to Puget Sound

Puget Sound saw its lowest tide in more than a decade Wednesday, 4 feet lower than the average daily low tide. Another extraordinarily low tide is expected Thursday. Ian Miller of the University of Washington and Washington Sea Grant explained to KUOW that a wobble in the moon's orbit is nearing its peak, making the tides roll in and out more powerfully than usual. That wobble, known as the lunar nodal cycle, is giving us the lowest tides in 13 years.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Lowest tides in 13 years coming to Puget Sound

Puget Sound should see its lowest tides in more than a decade on Wednesday and Thursday. Very low tides come every summer, driven by the relative positions of the earth, moon, and sun. But thanks to an 18.6-year wobble in the moon’s orbit, the lows are extra low this summer....
SEATTLE, WA
thatoregonlife.com

Stay For Five Nights At This Pacific Northwest Cabin In Old Growth Forest

Looking to get out into nature without having to pack a tent and a carful of supplies for camping? About 40 minutes East of Seattle, Washington sits a gorgeous treehouse cabin in stunning old growth forest. This cute cedar shake cabin offers up big views, and is the perfect retreat for those looking for a five day getaway from big city life.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Enjoying the extraordinary low tide

Local photographers captured the scene at the Edmonds waterfront Wednesday as Puget Sound experienced its lowest tide in more than a decade. The Seattle Times reported that the tide is 4 feet lower than the average daily low tide — and that another extraordinarily low tide is expected Thursday.
EDMONDS, WA
reporterwings.com

Exceptional June rain soaks Pacific Northwest due to atmospheric river

Normally by June, the Pacific Northwest has entered its dry season, and the skies above Seattle and Portland are sparkling blue. But Thursday was a throwback to the dark, damp days of winter as an intense atmospheric river unloaded drenching rains. The atmospheric river — a narrow strip of deep...
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Hallelujah! Thirsty Thursdays return starting this week

Consider this a good sign. An indication that the world has returned to something closer to normal. Beveridge Place Pub in West Seattle just announced that it is reintroducing a long-standing tradition: Thirsty Thursdays. For years and years, each Thursday evening was marked by some sort of special event at...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

NW cherry crop this year may be the smallest in nearly a decade

This year, there aren’t many cherries to harvest at Tonnemaker Hill Farm in Royal City, a small town about 20 miles east of the Columbia River in Central Washington. Snowy and cold conditions in April caused the farm to lose 98% of its cherry crop, which makes up a sizable portion of the 126-acre orchard. That means fewer cherries to sell at the farmers markets in Seattle, Eastern Washington and Idaho.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

I-405 in Bellevue to close for construction this weekend

Interstate 405 in Bellevue is set to be closed this weekend, as crews work to demolish the Main Street Bridge and add additional lanes to I-405, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. I-405 will be closed between Northeast Fourth Street and Southeast Eighth Street from Friday, June 17 at...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

A little slice of Hawaii in Ballard

SEATTLE — For a little slice of paradise in Seattle, head to Little Tin in Ballard. The brainchild of partners Kalei Apo and Frankie Goodman, Little Tin is a speakeasy-style bar with exposed brick walls, a ton of lush pothos plants, and touches of Hawaii — which makes sense, because Apo and Goodman met in Kauai.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Overnight closures scheduled for I-5 in Tacoma during week of June 20

TACOMA, Wash. — Drivers who travel Interstate 5 in Tacoma are being warned to plan for several overnight closures that are scheduled for the week of June 20. The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews will be installing a large sign over southbound I-5 and will be putting down lane striping on the northbound lanes, putting the freeway into its final configuration.
TACOMA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
6K+
Followers
785
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy