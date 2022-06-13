Company offering $2,000 to release cockroaches in your home for study

The sight of cockroaches in your home is enough to make anyone's skin crawl. But a pest company is hoping $2,000 will be enough to entice some brave souls to open their doors to the creepy crawling houseguests.

The Pest Informer is looking for several households where they can release about 100 cockroaches to test new pest control techniques for a month.

"As technology advances, we're always looking for the newest and greatest ways to get rid of pests," the company said in a statement . "In this study, we’re willing to pay homeowners $2,000 for us to release American Cockroaches into your home, and test out a specific pest control technique, to be able to gauge how effective this treatment is."

The company didn't explain what the test treatments entail, but it did say that all treatments are family and pet safe. During the duration of the study, homeowners can't use any additional methods to get rid of the cockroaches.

The study lasts about 30 days.

If the new test treatments don't work, by the way, the company will use "traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost" to make sure the insects don't become permanent guests.

To be eligible for the study, you must be at least 21-years-old, own the home or have written approval from the homeowner, and be located in the Continental United States.

To apply, fill out a form online .

According to pestworld.org , the American Cockroach is the largest of the house-infesting roaches and can grow to exceed two inches in length. Cockroaches are some of the most resilient pests in the world, according to the website, and exhibit unique survival tactics, including the ability to live for a week without their head, making their eradication a difficult task for homeowners to do themselves.