ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Company offering $2,000 to release cockroaches in your home for study

By Stephanie Raymond
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLw7a_0g9RjmZx00

The sight of cockroaches in your home is enough to make anyone's skin crawl. But a pest company is hoping $2,000 will be enough to entice some brave souls to open their doors to the creepy crawling houseguests.

The Pest Informer is looking for several households where they can release about 100 cockroaches to test new pest control techniques for a month.

"As technology advances, we're always looking for the newest and greatest ways to get rid of pests," the company said in a statement . "In this study, we’re willing to pay homeowners $2,000 for us to release American Cockroaches into your home, and test out a specific pest control technique, to be able to gauge how effective this treatment is."

The company didn't explain what the test treatments entail, but it did say that all treatments are family and pet safe. During the duration of the study, homeowners can't use any additional methods to get rid of the cockroaches.

The study lasts about 30 days.

If the new test treatments don't work, by the way, the company will use "traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost" to make sure the insects don't become permanent guests.

To be eligible for the study, you must be at least 21-years-old, own the home or have written approval from the homeowner, and be located in the Continental United States.

To apply, fill out a form online .

According to pestworld.org , the American Cockroach is the largest of the house-infesting roaches and can grow to exceed two inches in length. Cockroaches are some of the most resilient pests in the world, according to the website, and exhibit unique survival tactics, including the ability to live for a week without their head, making their eradication a difficult task for homeowners to do themselves.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for lovers of sustainable architecture + outdoor adventures

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#The Cockroaches#American Cockroaches#The American Cockroach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide to Drywall

Drywall may be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. With a better understanding of the tools and materials, you can confidently transform heavy sheets and mud into lovely walls. I reviewed some fundamentals with our resident drywall expert, Josh Risberg, and discovered some new tips and methods along the way.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

This Small-Space Expert Shares Her Smartest Kitchen Organization Tips

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Pro organizer Jakia Muhammad has a knack for small spaces — which makes sense because her own home is just 980 square feet. “I have a very simple style, and I tend to purchase whatever catches my eye but I try to ensure that it flows with what I already have at home,” says the CEO and founder of SoleOrganizer of her rental apartment near Baltimore, Maryland. “While I don’t consider myself a minimalist, I don’t like to overwhelm my space with a lot of belongings because then it will require more work for myself to maintain.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Salon

What to do with that empty space above your kitchen cabinets

Did a lot of apartment hopping in my 20s, and while my temporary homes often varied significantly in terms of location and style, most had a few things in common: tiny bathrooms, limited storage space, and a big ol' gap over the kitchen cabinets. I understand why the latter is often necessary, especially in apartments — if you installed standard-size cabinets flush with the ceiling, there's no way you'd ever be able to reach inside them — but that didn't make the gaping space any less awkward.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 130-Year-Old Furniture Set Looks New Again in a DIY-Filled $1000 Bedroom Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For quite a few years now, the consensus among stylists, stagers, and designers is largely that matching bedroom sets are a design trend of the past — but almost every “rule” in interior design gets broken in the best way now and again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
a-z-animals.com

Carpet Beetle vs Bed Bug: What are the Differences?

Both carpet beetle and bed bug have one thing in common; nobody wants them near their homes. Both insects are known for their devastating effect on furniture, clothes, and human blood. They both produce the same effect and you might be unable to tell them apart at first glance. However, there are distinctive features that set the two apart. We’ll look into their differences in this post.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Tired Kid and his Cow lose out at dairy Fair, fall asleep and win the internet.

Beautiful photo love this both asleep and revealing the love for each other!. Your cow likes you. That is the just important thing. So good to see, some people really care and love their cows! ❤ ❤. A 15-year-old kid named Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri lately participated in the Iowa State Fair dairy kettle program.
ANIMALS
domino

How to Arrange Pillows on a Bed, From the Stack to the Reverse Pyramid

If you think it takes a master class on how to arrange pillows on a bed to achieve a picture-perfect magazine setup, then you’re probably putting too much pressure on yourself. Lifestyle expert–level training isn’t necessary, only a little patience and creativity. Our first tip for pillow-arranging excellence? Carve out a few minutes to properly make your bed so there’s no messy sheets or hastily folded comforter clouding your vision. Then follow one of Domino style director Naomi deMañana’s five simple formulas, below.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Buyer’s Guide To Decking Materials

Building a deck is one of the most DIY-friendly residential building projects out there, significantly increasing your home’s usable space. Besides offering a place for sitting and sunning, a deck can support an outdoor kitchen and dining area, a hot tub or portable sauna, or a greenhouse. Although there...
SHOPPING
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy