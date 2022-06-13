On the passing of a fine artist and good friend

Lewis Bowling

"Memories," a painting by the late Ronald Ragland of the tobacco farm in Granville County where he grew up.

Ronald Ragland was born in 1935 in Granville County, and by 1940 he had developed his lifelong love of drawing. Brother Tom also loved to draw and paint, so pencils and paper were the favorite toys around the home of the Raglands.

Ronald attended C.G. Credle Elementary School in Oxford, and his first-grade teacher, Miss May White, recognized his art talent immediately. Miss White had the maintenance man build a specially made large-framed paper canvas for young Ronald to draw and paint on. So for most of that first grade year, Ronald had the time of his life painting, getting out of some of the reading, writing and arithmetic that his classmates were doing.

As he progressed through his education in later years, his teachers were constantly displaying his art on classroom walls. When Oxford High School had its first annual in 1950, Ronald designed the first cover and the three other covers until he graduated in 1953.

Besides all his drawing and painting, he played football all four years at Oxford High School and drove the school bus, along with playing trumpet in the band. Of course, at home Ronald stayed busy working on his art and working on the family farm.

According to The Owl, a student newspaper in 1951 that covered happenings at Oxford High School, Ronald was quite a popular young man. Here is what The Owl had to say:

“A sophomore who is probably seen more often than he is heard, is this 5’11”, 145-pound, blue-eyed, brown-haired guy, who is none other than Ronald McDuffie Ragland. Ronald is really talented in art and is art editor of the annual this year. Along with this, he is also an outstanding member of the OHS band and is quite a “wildcat” on the football team. There is only one girl in Ronald’s life, Gravel Girdy, whom we all admire.”

Now, I do not know Gravel Girdy, but I do know Ronald was happily married to his wife, Betty, for 62 years. And that time at Oxford High School as art editor sure served him well, as he garnered national acclaim for his art work.

And also let me tell you, Ronald, as a man, was no longer 5’11” and 145 pounds like he was in high school. No, Ronald Ragland grew to be a big man, and by big, I mean strong and muscular. He became an avid weightlifter and it showed in his physique.

After high school, Ronald attended the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida, where he spent some of the best days of his life. Not only did he receive excellent art instruction at the Ringling School, but this is where Ronald started a lifelong passion for weight training.

After seeing a well-built man walking down the hall of the men’s dormitory carrying a set of dumbbells, some small talk ensued. The two men spent the rest of the year working out together and Ronald gained 30 pounds of muscle. Ronald would go on later in life to compete in and win trophies in power lifting competitions.

After graduating from the Ringling School of Art, Ronald started work at Ferree Studios in Raleigh, where he did art for many different advertising agencies. In 1957, after the University of North Carolina won the national championship, Ronald met with Lennie Rosenbluth, the great player for UNC, and designed the championship T-shirt for the team.

In 1958, Ronald gave the love of his life, Betty Williams, a diamond on the west side of the State Capitol in Raleigh at sundown. They had three children, Ronald Jr., Sterling, and Allison. Betty, a state employee for many years, was a very accomplished and recognized cake decorator and seamstress, making her quite an artist in her own right.

Over the years, Ronald won numerous awards, including several Addys, which are for excellence in advertising. He has designed covers for many magazines, designed packages for cigarettes, designed lettering and paint schemes for oil tankers, art directed some of the first computer animated commercials for drug chains, while traveling to New York City to do this.

These are just some of the many projects Ronald worked on. He and John Percivall, a “country boy like me,” said Ronald, owned an ad agency together. “Working 22 years with John was the best part of my career,” says Ronald.

After retirement, Ronald produced his outstanding works of art from his basement studio in his house on a quiet street on the outskirts of downtown Raleigh. His collector prints were so popular, depicting scenes that remind people of the good old days, that as soon as he finished one he started getting requests for new ones.

He once told me it typically took him around 100 hours to visualize and plan a print before he ever started to paint. Then he spent about 100 more hours working on the painting before it was finished. His medium of choice was watercolors, but he did some works in oils.

On a visit once to the Ragland’s home, Ronald had just returned from working out at a local gym. Pumping iron helped this big and muscular man to relax when he set down to work on his art.

“I never sat around and said I should be painting masterpieces rather than doing commercial art,” Ronald told me. “No, I preferred the variety of commercial art. I enjoyed the mystery of wondering who the next client was and thinking about the tight deadline. By the way, I never missed a deadline in my career. That means I’ve been known to work around the clock. I stay busy now, in retirement, if you can call it that. I take care of my rental property and farm land in Oxford and visit my children and grandchildren, and yes, I still pump iron.”

People from all over the United States and a few from other countries have bought Ronald’s art work.

“The letters and phone calls I receive are nice, and inspire me to do further work,” Ronald said. “A lady in Arizona wrote me that sadly her precious beagle had just died and she wanted to thank me for my prints that she had hanging in her home with beagles in the scene. One celebrity who has my work is Jack LaLanne, the famous exercise trainer who recently passed away.

“He and his wife Elaine wrote me a nice letter after they hung ‘Breaking Ground’ in their home in California. Jack surprised me with an autographed copy of his last book. Jerry Lee Lewis, the famous singer, bought a couple of my paintings,” he said.

I will miss seeing Ronald. I will miss his phone calls. I will miss his letters and notes. We were both old-fashioned as can be, so we wrote pen and paper notes to each other, quite a few over the years. Probably no one, except my wife Beth, has encouraged me more over the years as I wrote my columns and books.

I heard from him often, and it meant a lot. I have saved just about all his notes, and I have two of his paintings hanging on walls in my house. So even though Ronald passed away last week, I will think of him every time I look at one of his works.

I lost a good friend, and Granville County has lost a good man — one who will live on through his art and the many people he touched in his long life.

For comments or suggestions, call or text Lewis at 919-417-6305, or write PO Box 122, Oxford, NC 27565.