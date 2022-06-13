ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen girl charged in death of 11-year-old Detroit girl who was hit by a stray bullet during sleepover

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 17-year-old girl is the second person to be charged in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl on Detroit’s northeast side earlier this month.

The teen was charged on Saturday with felony firearm, intentionally discharging a firearm at a dwelling and careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm causing death.

The teen suspect’s name was not released.

The charges stem from the June 4 shooting that killed 11-year-old Saniyah Pugh, who was having a sleepover with five other girls at her grandma’s house.

Authorities have previously said the girl was in bed around 10:15 p.m. that night when she was hit in the back by a stray bullet.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says the teen was with 21-year-old William Dickerson of Detroit, who provided a handgun that they both shot outside in a backyard close to the house where Pugh was killed.

Officials say a stray bullet entered through the back of the home on Goulburn and struck the young girl. Dickerson and the teen were both arrested the next day.

Dickerson was arraigned last week on a number of charges, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

The teen’s preliminary hearing was held Saturday. She was given a $50,000/10% bond with a tether. Her next court date is set for June 29. As a juvenile respondent, the 17-year-old will not receive an adult sentence. The sentence is fashioned by the Juvenile Court judge.

