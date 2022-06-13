Yellowstone National Park closes all entrances due to flooding

National Park Service

All the entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed Monday morning due to heavy flooding and rockslides.

"Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding," said the National Park Service.

At 11:17 a.m. Monday, NPS said no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into Yellowstone until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads, bridges and other facilities. The closure includes those with lodging and camping reservations.

Closed entrances include:

North

Northeast

West

South

East

