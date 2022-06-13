ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Season in Review: Crook County girls tennis sees numbers improve

By Lon Austin
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJEqx_0g9RifR500 After struggling for participation in recent years, CCHS girls tennis finished with more than 30 athletes this year.

The Crook County High School girls tennis team did not do anything earth-shattering this year.

However, the team took a giant step forward from the recent past.

"It was a great season and I am really encouraged by the numbers that we have," said head coach Aaron Raasch. "I am looking forward to seeing where the team can go from here and to see their improvements in the off season."

Senior Meredith Cooper was the lone Cowgirl to qualify for the state tournament, finishing fourth at the Intermountain Conference Championships and then winning an opening round match at state before being eliminated by the No. 2 seed in the tournament quarterfinals.

Although no other Cowgirls advanced to state, several other Cowgirls did win matches at the IMC district meet. Perhaps even more importantly, the team had a record turnout, with more than 30 athletes finishing the season. That bodes well for the team in future years, as the vast majority of the roster returns.

Raasch added that the key to the teams future success is how much work players are willing to put in during the offseason. The top players in the state play year-round. With no indoor facilities in Crook County, players are already at a disadvantage. Therefore, it is critical that they do what they can in the offseason. That includes playing during the summer months, as well as participating in other sports so that players have a high fitness level heading into next spring's season.

In addition to Cooper, the Cowgirls also lose No. 1 doubles players Emma Bales and Harlee Bothum to graduation, as well as Jayden Bennett, Bailey Everest, Kadyn Madison and Malorie Thompson. However, several players with varsity experience return, including singles players Cecily Cooper, Haven Housley, Sammy Ramos, Ausley McCabe, Kiera Glenn and Yadhira Ceja, as well as doubles players Macy Wiederholt, Perla Gomez, Morgan Kelly, Samantha Dean, Analaura Jacuinte, Callie Winebarger, Kiera Glenn, Delaney Engstrom, Tayah Hagensee, Angie Zarate, Hailey Tanner, Aubrie Olson and Abbi Pack.

Adding to the optimism for next season is that not only do the Cowgirls return a lot of experience, they are also moving down a classification. In some sports that might not be significant; however, the Cowgirls won the White Buffalo Invitational in Madras, an event that included a lot of solid Class 4A tennis squads — including a number of future district counterparts.

Now, it's all about players getting court time.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Oregonian

CROOK COUNTY PARKS AND REC: Getting ready for a busy summer in our parks

It is a pleasure to take over as Parks and Recreation District director and lead future events and projectsGreetings, Crook County. It is with great pleasure and respect to those that have paved the way before me that I get to carry on the tradition of addressing the community as the new director for Crook County Parks and Recreation District through written word. Day 22 on the job and boy, what a whirlwind! Exactly a week before my first day, my husband and I had the chance to pair up with a guest of Prineville for a round of...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County High School graduates have a new way to lead

How you shape your employment future, and your family future is important, but so is how you shape society's future{filler:graphics-our-opinion.jpg}Congratulations to the Crook County High School Class of 2022! You did it! You successfully completed 12 grades of academics, navigated a sometimes complex and challenging social landscape that included hundreds of your peers and came out the other side with a certificate of completion that you will hopefully cherish for years to come. Go ahead, let those shoulders that bared the weight of your academic and financial future relax. Let out that sigh of relief that you waited so long...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crook County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Crook County, OR
Sports
County
Crook County, OR
Portland Tribune

Read off the beaten path this summer at the Crook County Library

Each year, we work within a general theme for the Summer Reading Program, and this year's is 'Read Beyond the Beaten Path.'. It's June at the library, which means staff have been busy getting ready for our annual Summer Reading Program. We are excited for a return to "business as normal" in 2022, with our fun reading challenges and a full slate of engaging special events for all ages.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Kelly
Central Oregonian

CCHS senior Daniel Olson is 'ecstatic' to join U.S. Naval Academy

Daniel Olson, who was commander of the CCHS NJROTC program as a senior, is excited to be joining the U.S. Naval Academy.Crook County High School senior Daniel Olson has signed to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Olson, who competed in cross country and track and field at Crook County High School, was also in the school's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) program, where he was the commander his senior year. Olson said that he has wanted to attend the academy since he was in sixth grade and took a number of steps to ensure...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Fostering values and discipleship to youth

The Awana Club has been active in Prineville for 40 years, and teaches youth important Bible truths and values. Parents, leaders and students are living testimonies to the effectiveness of a youth program called Awana and the difference that it makes on the lives of youth from ages 2 to high school.
PRINEVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowgirls
Central Oregonian

Fentanyl traffickers from Clackamas County arrested for trafficking drugs in Central Oregon

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrests Clackamas couple who are believed to supply the Central Oregon region with illegal drugsTwo Clackamas County residents who are believed to be trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon were arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond Wednesday. According to a police report, on June 1, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Johnny Stavrakis, age 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, age 42, both of Gladstone. During a concurrent investigation, drug agents identified the husband and wife as fentanyl traffickers in the Central...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Juniper Haven Cemetery announces a limited irrigation season

The board recently noted that the cemetery will water on a limited basis for as long as they have water this irrigation season As irrigation season begins, Juniper Haven Cemetery staff would like to remind Crook County residents that water allocation is limited for their acreage, as are other patrons of OID. "Due to the extreme drought that the entire county is experiencing, watering at Crook County Cemetery will be done on a limited basis—dependent on what the Ochoco Irrigation (OID) can provide. Unlike the City of Prineville that draws from numerous wells under its jurisdiction, the cemetery must rely...
PRINEVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Central Oregonian

Letters to the editor

If you want safety, you must change your attitude; Lemon Gulch proponents need to listen betterIf you want safety, you must change your attitude We've been here before, and it's criminal that we allow it to keep happening. To put things in perspective; we safeguard our money, we safeguard our houses, we safeguard our cars, we safeguard our computers and phones ...why don't we safeguard our children? We expect that when they head off to school in the morning that they will be safe and return to us in the afternoon. We expect this, but as a society, we do...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

BACK IN TIME: 1972 - Fireworks show moved to the viewpoint

1912: Prineville precipitation shatters previous records by a more than three-fold margin. According to statistics gathered by the Prineville weatherman, Jack Summers, more rain has fallen this month than for the same period in the past seven years. And perhaps for a much longer time but there are no authenticated records to prove it. Since 1905, the precipitation for May has been as follows:
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

FAITH: Making space with gracious hospitality

May we be open to bringing richer life to new neighbors, while in the very same breath recognizing they may bring fuller life to us, too. 15When she [Lydia] and her household were baptized, she urged us, saying, "If you have judged me to be faithful to the Lord, come and stay at my home." ~Acts 16:15.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Steins Pillar students hosting art show

Elementary students in the local magnet school will present their work at Bowman Museum June 7. Art is primary focus at Steins Pillar Elementary, and next week students will showcase their work for community members to see. Steins Pillar Elementary School is presenting its first art show at the Bowman...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
204
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy