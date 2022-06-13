ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How a Highway Divided a Community in Philadelphia

By honestcolumnist
 4 days ago

If given the choice to drive or walk, Wesley Morris, Times critic and co-host of "Still Processing," will always choose to walk. He grew up in Philadelphia, but he resisted getting his driver's license until the age of 32. In the mid-20th century, highways were built...

Where to Eat in Philly After 11 P.M.

Are you hungry? Good, because it's midnight, you might be drunk, and almost everywhere else is closed. Late-night eating options have taken a serious hit over the last two years. As a result of the pandemic, many of our go-to spots have shuttered or reduced their hours. But if you're out after most kitchens have closed and you want to eat something fried, hot, or possibly cheesy, there are still some essential spots that remain. In a city that takes drinking and eating as seriously as Philly does, late-night dining — especially drunken late-night dining — is like an Olympic sport, or at least a very challenging video game level. Here are our favorite places around the city to go after 11 p.m., from taco spots to Chinatown classics and bars serving Ethiopian cheesesteaks.
Your Guide to Events Honoring Juneteenth in the Philly Area

June 19 marks Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. Check out the events going on and the several places you can celebrate freedom and liberty on both the federal holiday, and the days surrounding it, in the Philadelphia region.
Juneteenth 2022: Organizers In Philadelphia Commemorate End Of Slavery Through Art

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday marks the second annual observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Organizers in Philadelphia are commemorating the end of slavery in the United States through art.  "Oh look she's playing a vibraphone it's not something people play often," Kelsi Bolden said. Bolden, a groovy jazzy vibraphonist, enjoys most genres of music, but her preference is gospel.   "I chose to do the arrangements of Charles Albert Tindley," Bolden said.  Tindley was a minister and music composer from the 1800s whose faith music is still in tune with the messages of today, especially as we celebrate Juneteenth. "A day that commemorates true freedom...
Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia. Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list. A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized...
Tips For Getting From Philadelphia to Atlantic City

There are many options for getting from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. You can take the train to Atlantic City if you prefer train travel. Getting to or from Atlantic City is easy using convenient connections between Amtrak trains and NJ TRANSIT Atlantic City Rail Line at Philadelphia 30th Street Station.
VIDEO: Man Attacks 3 Women in South Philly

An investigation is underway after a man attacked three women in South Philadelphia in an incident that was captured on video. The video shows three women walking along the 1200 block of Morris Street around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday as an unidentified man follows them. The man then attacks the three women and repeatedly punches them as they scream and call for help. The man then walks away after saying something to the victims. It's unclear what he says in the video.
Wawa Welcome America Day 8: Enjoy Gospel Music With Yolanda Adams

Day 8 marks nearly the halfway point of the Wawa Welcome America Festival. There are two free events that are sure to brighten your day on Sunday, June 26, 2022. End your day with the moving and uplifting performance of Gospel on Independence from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Independence National Historic Park.
M2O Burgers opens today in East Norriton

M2O Burgers is opening at 28 East Germantown Pike in East Norriton on Friday, June 17th at 10:30 a.m. The menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, smoothies, shakes, and a variety of sides. All of the burgers, chicken sandwiches, and salads can be made to order. The location takes over the former Starbucks space within Northtowne Plaza.
The Barnes Foundation's "Barnes on the Block" is Back With Food Trucks, Entertainment, a Beer Garden and Plenty of Art

Barnes on the Block is back at The Barnes Foundation (2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy), taking place on Sunday June 19th from 4 pm to 8 pm. Presented by PNC Arts Alive, and in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, Barnes on the Block features plenty of outdoor fun for the entire family. This year's celebration coincides with Juneteenth, Father's Day, and the opening of the summer exhibition Isaac Julien: Once Again (Statues Never Die). Guests can stroll the parkway and enjoy visual art displays, family-friendly art-making, live performances, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.
The Return of Rooming Houses

The Broadway Hotel in Portland, Oregon currently serves as a single-room occupancy (SRO) hotel. | Ian Poellet / Broadway Hotel, Portland, Oregon. Single-room occupancy housing (SROs), which in the 1950s made up 10 percent of New York's housing stock, could make a comeback as the housing crisis forces Americans to reconsider housing options that have fallen out of favor, writes Jake Blumgart for Governing.
