Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles chairman declares future plans

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Orioles franchise has been in disarray in recent years and not just on the field. While the franchise has been among the worst in the league over the last six years, the drama behind the scenes has made the Orioles seem like a mess as well. The Angelos family,...

thecomeback.com

The Baltimore Sun

Five Angelos family and Orioles secrets brought to light in brother’s lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by one of Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ sons not only makes explosive legal allegations, but tells deeply personal stories about a guarded family that typically shies away from the public gaze. Louis F. Angelos, 52, alleges in the suit filed this week in Baltimore County Circuit Court that his brother, John P. Angelos, 54, sought — against his father’s wishes — to wrest ...
BALTIMORE, MD
