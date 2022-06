Fatburger and its sister brand Buffalo’s Express will celebrate their grand opening on June 30 at Arizona Mills shopping mall, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Ste. FC2, Tempe. The first 100 guests at their grand opening will receive a free burger, according to their press release. These two restaurants teamed up in 2018 to open their first joint location in Cave Creek. This new location will specialize in burgers, chicken wings and milkshakes. They also offer low-carb, vegetarian and vegan options.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO