ANNAPOLIS, MD - At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the City of Annapolis will host a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians Memorial on Compromise Street to honor the lives of Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fishman, and John McNamara. The five were journalists and staff killed in a mass shooting incident at the Capital Gazette newspaper on June 28, 2018. The killing was, and is, the largest workplace mass shooting of journalists in American history.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO